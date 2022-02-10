NEWS10 website redesign goes live!

World

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to NEWS10’s new website! The homepage, categories, articles, and videos have all received a facelift designed to improve your overall experience.

We’ve updated video player technology so that they float and follow you on-screen while scrolling up and down. Whether you’ve reached us via desktop, mobile, newsletter, or social media, we’ve got you covered.

WebModernization Static 1

We hope you’ll love the cleaner, more modern look and feel at NEWS10 that lets you see more content and navigate stories faster than ever before. The refresh should make it easier to read about and watch the news you need—from news to weather to video—in a flash.

