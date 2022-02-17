World

Newsom blasted over tweet warning of ‘vile’ ‘weapon of war’ made to look ‘cute’ for kids

California Governor Gavin Newsom was denounced on Twitter for a post warning him about a “terrible” gun that looks “clever” with a skull and a pacifier with crossbone inscriptions.

“It’s Villa,” the California Democrat tweeted Wednesday night. “A skull and a crossbow with a sedative on the weapon of war. Made to look ‘cute’ to appeal to kids. The manufacturer calls it ‘JR-15’. Every NRA-backed politician should condemn it.”

Newsom was widely ridiculed for its tweets on Twitter by conservative and gun rights advocates.

“This is amazing,” tweeted Ned Reun, a senior fellow at American Greatness. “I want one.”

“Where can I find it?” Former Trump official Richard Grenell tweeted. “It’s great. And constitutionally protected. You know what’s unconstitutional? Two years of emergency power.”

“Calm down Cynthia JFC,” radio host Dana Loyes tweeted

Some Twitter users responded to the tweet by saying that the pictured gun was not a “weapon of war” but Rather A lightweight, short, .22 rifle version of an AR-15 style rifle. It contains a one-round magazine and is used for training purposes.

