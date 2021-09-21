Newsom signs 2 laws to ease California housing crisis

With the recall behind him, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has begun working through the hundreds of bills piled up on his desk during the campaign. On Thursday, he turned to housing, signing off on a pair of measures to speed up construction in the state.

The first, called Senate Bill 9, would essentially eliminate single-family zoning by allowing duplexes in most areas across the state. The second, Senate Bill 10, would ease environmental regulations on multifamily housing and make it easier for cities to add high-density development.

Faced with a profound housing affordability crisis, Mr Newsom has poured billions of dollars into investments from state budget surpluses and federal stimulus packages to ease housing and homelessness problems. But California is one of the hardest places to build in the country, resulting in a longstanding housing shortage that is the root of its cost problems.

For years, the state legislature has attempted to pass state pre-emission rules that force local governments to allow high-density housing in single-family housing neighborhoods. But resistance from suburban towns and homeowners has been fierce.