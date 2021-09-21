Newsom signs 2 laws to ease California housing crisis
With the recall behind him, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has begun working through the hundreds of bills piled up on his desk during the campaign. On Thursday, he turned to housing, signing off on a pair of measures to speed up construction in the state.
The first, called Senate Bill 9, would essentially eliminate single-family zoning by allowing duplexes in most areas across the state. The second, Senate Bill 10, would ease environmental regulations on multifamily housing and make it easier for cities to add high-density development.
Faced with a profound housing affordability crisis, Mr Newsom has poured billions of dollars into investments from state budget surpluses and federal stimulus packages to ease housing and homelessness problems. But California is one of the hardest places to build in the country, resulting in a longstanding housing shortage that is the root of its cost problems.
For years, the state legislature has attempted to pass state pre-emission rules that force local governments to allow high-density housing in single-family housing neighborhoods. But resistance from suburban towns and homeowners has been fierce.
The passage of SB 9 and SB 10, which passed the Legislature in August after earning bipartisan support in a Democrat-dominated state, represents a cornerstone of those efforts. It is part of a nationwide trend in which other states, facing similar growing housing affordability problems, have assumed greater power over housing, which has traditionally been the domain of local government.
“The housing affordability crisis is undermining the California Dream for families across the state, and threatening our long-term growth and prosperity,” Mr. Newsom said in a news release.
#Newsom #signs #laws #ease #California #housing #crisis
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.