Newsom signs bill that could prompt Amazon to change labor practices
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday that bars warehouse employers from setting productivity quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks or complying with health and safety laws. The new law could change Amazon’s labor practices.
The bill, known as AB 701, also requires employers to disclose productivity quotas to workers and regulators and allows workers to sue employers for overstepping problematic targets. From January 1, employers will have 30 days to give workers their productivity quotas.
“The hardworking workers who help sustain us during these unprecedented times should not face injury or punishment as a result of exploitative quotas that violate basic health and safety,” said Newsom, a Democrat.
Amazon largely refrained from commenting on the measure while state lawmakers debated it, other than pointing out that the company bases its productivity goals for individual employees on their performance over time. The company also said that less than 1 percent of employees were fired for underperformance.
But business groups strongly opposed the bill, arguing that it would lead to an explosion of litigation and hinder the delivery of goods.
Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retailers Association, said in a statement, “We are disappointed that Governor Newsom signed AB 701, which will exacerbate our current supply chain issues, increase the cost of living for all Californians and increase the cost of living for all Californians. Will eliminate paid jobs.” .
Ms Michelin had previously expressed concern that the bill would effectively penalize an entire industry for alleged excesses of one company.
Two separate studies, including a study by a group backed by labor unions, showed that Amazon workers had nearly double the rate of serious injuries last year than the rest of the warehousing industry.
Industry analysts have said that reining productivity quotas at Amazon is more likely to affect its costs than its famously faster delivery times, pointing out that the company has more workers for somewhat lower productivity per employee. can be hired.
