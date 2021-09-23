Newsom signs bill that could prompt Amazon to change labor practices

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday that bars warehouse employers from setting productivity quotas that prevent workers from taking breaks or complying with health and safety laws. The new law could change Amazon’s labor practices.

The bill, known as AB 701, also requires employers to disclose productivity quotas to workers and regulators and allows workers to sue employers for overstepping problematic targets. From January 1, employers will have 30 days to give workers their productivity quotas.

“The hardworking workers who help sustain us during these unprecedented times should not face injury or punishment as a result of exploitative quotas that violate basic health and safety,” said Newsom, a Democrat.

Amazon largely refrained from commenting on the measure while state lawmakers debated it, other than pointing out that the company bases its productivity goals for individual employees on their performance over time. The company also said that less than 1 percent of employees were fired for underperformance.