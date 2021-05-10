Newsom’s Plan: California’s Middle-Class Taxpayers Could Get a Rebate Under Proposal

SACRAMENTO — Driving a breathtaking and exquisitely timed $75.7 billion surplus, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday proposed placing $600 within the pockets of two-thirds of California taxpayers in a state rebate that if accepted can be the biggest in U.S. historical past.

The proposal, one in a sequence the governor plans to make this week in his annual funds revision, takes benefit of a exceptional turnaround within the state’s monetary image that comes not solely as California emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, but in addition as Mr. Newsom works to defuse an anticipated recall election.

Different plans for the windfall — all requiring legislative approval — embrace assist to low-income Californians who’re behind on their utility payments and rental funds, expanded youngster care subsidies, drought and wildfire mitigation and extra.

In lower than a 12 months, the state’s monetary image has swung from bust to growth, thanks largely to California’s tax system, which depends closely on the sort of higher-income staff who had been in a position to earn a living from home and thus maintain their jobs in the course of the pandemic.