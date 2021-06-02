Next God of War delayed until 2022 but will come to PS4 too



The following God of War recreation has been pushed to 2022. The sport, meant for PS5, was initially deliberate to launch someday in 2021. Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst confirmed the information in a publish shared on the PlayStation weblog, saying “we’ve made the choice to push that recreation out to subsequent yr, to be sure that Santa Monica Studio can ship the wonderful God of War recreation that all of us need to play.” We additionally realized in the present day {that a} PS4 model of the subsequent God of War is in growth.

The studio posted a tweet confirming the delay.

The place does this depart Sony’s different big-budget single-player recreation, Horizon Forbidden West? Hulst says the workforce is tentatively planning on a vacation 2021 launch, but the workforce gained’t nail down a launch date. He says that the event of each Horizon and God of War have been “affected by entry to efficiency seize and expertise.”

Whereas the information of God of War’s delay and uncertainty surrounding the discharge window of the subsequent Horizon title could be disappointing, Hulst made an announcement about avoiding crunch at its studios. “With these items, one thing’s gotta give. It can’t be the standard of our titles, and it certainly gained’t be the well being of the wellbeing of our wonderful workforce.”