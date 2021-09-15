Next graduate! Looking for love on Clayton Eckard, 28, season 26

Clayton Eckard is reportedly going to be the next Bachelor.

Echard was seen surrounded by camera crew in his hometown of Eureka, Missouri, per E! The news, leads many to think that she is up for the lead role of the ABC dating show.

According to Variety, the 28-year-old orthopedic sales rep reportedly won over producers on season one of Bachelorette Michelle Young as a suitor.

The Bachelor usually premieres in January and insiders have reported that production could begin as early as this month.

Clayton seems like a regular Joe, unlike previous graduates who have had past as athletes or entertainers.

As of Wednesday, he had only 4677 followers on his personal Instagram.

According to E! News, prior to his current career he was a collegiate football player and a ‘former freestyle rapper’.

Bachelor spoiler source reality steve Supporting the reports, saying: ‘We’ve seen him in previous shoot intro videos for people who didn’t get the lead, but based on the news from the past weeks, and now these photos, it looks like Clayton Eckard may be going. are to become the next graduate.’

Katie Thurston’s season lead Greg Grippo was also said to be under consideration, but reportedly fell out of favor after her final episode last month became the subject of negative headlines.

He was also accused of being an actor who was ‘not for the right reason’.

Producers also reportedly met with “other suitors from Thurston’s season and Bachelor In Paradise present” before settling on Echard.

Shooting for the season of Miss Young began in late July and is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19.

Michelle’s upcoming season was reportedly filmed at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa near Palm Springs, California, as well as the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A no-no: Greg Grippo (above), a lead on Katie Thurston’s season one, was also called into consideration, but reportedly fell out of favor after its final episode last month became the subject of negative headlines.

Young at Dil Se: The Bachelorette’s season of Michelle Young begins shooting in late July and is set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19

The primary school teacher said she was thrilled to find love on the small screen, telling People: ‘I’m ready.

‘I think this process works. When you can set off all these outside distractions and dive in, I think you can really learn a lot about someone. I’m just excited. I am ready to start.’

Former Bachelorette Tasia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristow will be back after successfully eloping to Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison after he controversially defended a contestant for taking photos in a slavery-era Southern garb.

Currently, the summer spin-off Bachelor in Paradise is airing Tuesdays on ABC.