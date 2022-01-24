Nexzu Mobility is going to bring ‘Bazinga’: Range up to 100Km in a single charge, know – Features and Price Nexzu Mobility Private Limited unveils Electric Cycles Bazinga, Know Features and Price Will give the range, know – features and price

The company’s e-cycles can be charged from any normal charging socket. Just like you and I charge the mobile.

In Maharashtra, Pune-based electric vehicle maker Nexzu Mobility is expanding its e-bike range with an e-bike named ‘Bazinga’. Its price has been kept at Rs 49,445, while the cargo version of this e-cycle (which has luggage storage) will cost Rs 51,525.

The company said on Friday (January 21, 2022) that the bikes of the Bajinga brand will be launched in the market next month. However, this electric bicycle can be booked through the company’s website and social media handles. The pre-booked cycles will start delivering once they hit the market.

The good thing is that the company’s e-cycles can be charged from any normal charging socket. Just like you and I charge the mobile.

These e-bikes have a single detachable Li-ion battery. The company claims that it also gets a solid and sturdily designed new cargo carriage with a load capacity of 15 kg.

According to the company, these have been designed keeping in mind the high traffic riders, while the digitally designed body gives it a facelift. By the way, Nexzu Mobility also offers affordable EMI facility on its range of e-bikes.

However, Nexzu currently offers a few more electric bikes as well, including the e-urban bike Rompus, e-supercycle Rompus+, the modern e-cycle Roadlark and the Roadlark Cargo. Huh. Cargo models have a bucket for storing luggage in front of the bicycle and a sizable slot in the middle for luggage.

Apart from the company, two electric scooters are also in the market. Among them is the Dextro, which is a low-speed scooter, while the company offers another model, which is named Dextro Plus (Dextro+). This is a high speed scooter.