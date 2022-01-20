NFL asks Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit



The NFL filed a movement asking a Nevada court to dismiss former Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit in opposition to the league, saying the accusations that the the NFL leaked Gruden’s previous, offensive emails are “baseless” and “must be dismissed for failure to state a single viable reason for motion.”

The league responded Wednesday to the swimsuit Gruden filed in district court in Clark County, Nevada, in November. The NFL filed a movement to dismiss the case and likewise requested the court to keep that movement till it first guidelines on whether or not the case must be moved to arbitration.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gruden resigned as coach of the Raiders in October with greater than six seasons remaining on his 10-year, $100 million contract.

He claimed a “malicious and orchestrated marketing campaign” was utilized by the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell to destroy Gruden’s profession by leaking the previous emails that included racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

The emails have been despatched to former Washington Soccer Group government Bruce Allen and others from 2011 to 2018 throughout Gruden’s time as an announcer at ESPN. The emails got here from a set of 650,000 emails obtained by the league in June throughout an investigation into the office tradition of the Washington Soccer Group

The Wall Road Journal reported on Oct. 8 that Gruden used a racist time period to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith.

Gruden coached two days later. Then on Oct. 11 the New York Instances revealed further offensive emails.

“Gruden doesn’t, and can’t, dispute that he wrote the revealed emails. He doesn’t, and can’t, dispute that he despatched these emails to a number of events,” the league’s submitting says. “Nor does he declare that they have been one way or the other altered or edited and that the repugnant views espoused in them weren’t in actual fact expressed by him. As a substitute, Gruden filed the moment criticism in opposition to the NFL and the commissioner, portray himself because the sufferer in a fictional story and in search of cash by baseless claims in opposition to the NFL.”

The league denied leaking the emails which had been despatched to up to a half-dozen folks and added that Gruden had no “expectation of privateness” for the emails.

The submitting stated even when the league had leaked the emails it nonetheless wouldn’t represent “intentional interference with a contract” as claimed by Gruden as a result of the NFL had no obligation to defend the confidentiality of the emails, had the fitting to disclose truthful info to the media and will have suspended or canceled Gruden’s contract due to the emails.

Raiders proprietor Mark Davis stated in October he had reached a settlement with Gruden over the ultimate six-plus years of his contract. Davis didn’t reveal the phrases of the settlement.