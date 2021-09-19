NFL Bull Market Gains TJ Watts and Other Pass Rushers

If an NFL team doesn’t have a quarterback of the caliber of Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes, one of the best ways to stay competitive is to load up on pass rushers so that its defense can sack opponents for submission. On the other hand, if a team is lucky enough to hire a specific quarterback, its best chance at winning the Super Bowl is to juice up the crowd near it to neutralize its counterpart.

Viewed from that perspective, the NFL is not a quarterback-run league as a quarterback disruption league, with teams caught in an escalating arms race to generate as much pass pressure as possible.

Last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed how valuable the sack specialist has become by signing TJ Watts to a four-year contract extension. $80 million guaranteed guarantee. Only four players, all quarterbacks, currently earn more guaranteed money than Watts; His Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Famer, is not one of them.

Watt forced the Steelers to a rumble by sacking Josh Allen twice and defeating the Buffalo Bills, a top Super Bowl contender, 23–16. With Watt, Cameron Hayward and newcomer Melvin Ingram leading the Rush to Pittsburgh, the team was able to put pressure on Allen without blitzing, which prevented him from hitting or challenging the Steelers’ secondary with too many deep throws. .