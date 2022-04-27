NFL Draft 2022: Ex-coach June Jones breaks down QB class, reveals who he likes the most



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former NFL coach June Jones was on the spot last year when he predicted that Mac Jones would have a lot of success in his rookie season. He will lead the New England Patriots in play-off appearances.

Jones, former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons and interim coach of the San Diego Chargers, told Gadget Clock Digital in a recent interview that he thinks most quarterbacks in this year’s class are “wait and see” type players. He said he liked Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh the most.

“I think they’re all going to wait and see. I think (Kenny Pickett) if he gets to the right team, I think he could probably be (a starter),” Jones said. “I’m not very much from North Carolina (Sam Howell). But I think Pickett has enough throwing ability and is on a passing offense.… I think he can jump there and get a chance to play anyway. Hurry.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Jones said he was somewhat curious to see how Ole Miss Prospect Matt Coral was going to do. While most experts have predicted he will go to the first round, Jones said he would be surprised if that happened.

“The guy I like very much and everyone is negative now is Ole Miss Guy, Matt Coral. I have to admit now that they’re worried about things that can’t happen on the field. They’re talking about off the field, More ‘or whatever. But some of the best quarterbacks were too much at the club, “Jones said.

NFL Draft 2022: Greg Olsen recalls experience, thinks he will be picked by Jet, advice for Rookie

Owner Willis, outside of Liberty, was another quarterback that NFL analysts were interested in.

However, Jones sees it as a “project.”

“The man everyone is talking about, Malik Willis, I think it’s a project and if I were someone who is not really safe in my job I would be under a lot of pressure to take him because he would be forced to play. I think he is a project. Jones told Gadget Clock Digital he still thought Willis would be taken in the first round.

Jones has expressed interest in Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zapp. The former Hilltop star is likely to fall on the second or third day.

“I think there are a couple couples here. The kid from Western Kentucky (Bailey Zapp), I think he’s the best guy. I think if he’s 6-foot-3, he’ll probably be listed that way because he’s better. Traveler, “Jones said. “Athletically, he’s good enough to walk around and make things. But I like his accuracy down the field. He’s more accurate. I’ve read some comments about him that some people question his accuracy. Well, if you look at the picture. There is no question this guy could throw.

Former Packer Darrell Thompson is being selected in the first round of his NFL Draft experience: ‘This is your childhood dream’

“How I felt about Mac Jones last year when someone really thought he was that guy. Then all of a sudden everyone came back and re-evaluated and found out he was one of those people and a little lucky to have New England. He.”

Jones has not coached the NFL since the 1998 season with the Chargers. He ran successfully in college with Hawaii and SMU and was head coach of the XFL’s Houston Rafnex in 2020 before the league was recently shut down due to a coronavirus epidemic.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he has had success with Coachtube, a platform that provides online sports coaching and training to former college and professional coaches and players.

Jones said the response has been “quite incredible” and that he has received calls from coaches at all levels about his course.