NFL Draft 2022: Falcons select Desmond Ridder in shocking quarterback selection



The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ryder in the third round.

The selection of the Falcons’ rider on the second day of the draft was the biggest push. Experts had hoped owner Malik Willis would go to the first round but went down a lot.

Ryder was a standout quarterback from Cincinnati and led the Bearcats to an unbeaten regular season in 2021 with an American Athletic Conference championship and a college football playoff appearance. This is the first time a school tournament has been held outside the Power5 conference.

In his last season with the Bearcats, Ryder had 3,334 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. Everyone was career-high in that category.

Atlanta needs a starting quarterback after trading Matt Ryan with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason. The Falcons were reportedly close to acquiring Desan Watson before the Cleveland Browns jumped at the last minute to trade for him. The turning point in the incident started Ryan’s trade in Indy.

Marcus signed Mariota in Falcons of the Season. He has been Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Riders for the past few seasons. Mariota was the former No. 2 pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He has not started a game since the 2019 season.

Felipe Franks is another quarterback on the Falcons list.

Atlanta wide receiver Drake London picked their first round pick on Thursday night.