NFL Draft 2022: Greg Olsen recalls experience, thinking he’d be picked by Jets, advice for rookies



Greg Olsen has played a tough final in the NFL for 14 seasons with the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks.

In a recent interview with Gadget Clock Digital, the three-time pro bowler, who retired after the 2020 season, opened up about what he had in mind since being selected in the NFL Draft.

The Bears selected Olsen with 31 picks in the first round of the 2007 draft. Played college football in Notre Dame, New Jersey. He said he remembers how long the day was.

“What I remember most was 20 minutes between each pick. When you pick the 31st, it takes a long time to go from one to 31. It was a long day, about six hours, five and a half, I was not selected. So far, ”he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“It was a stressful day so I heard Chicago call my name and realized that I had the opportunity to draft all the work I’ve done over the last few years and play in the NFL and go to a city like Chicago, which just a few months ago was a super. Bowl attendance, went to a great team, learned a lot, lived in a great city with great fans, just the whole idea of ​​knowing that all the work it had to do to move it to the ultimate best – case scenario 15 years later There was something I still remember. “

Olsen was the first solid edge of the board. He said he thought the New York Jets might be a landing place for him since he had visited with the company before the draft. However, the Jets pick the Panthers’ 14th pick and pick Darrell Reeves.

“I thought the Jets were a real possibility. I took a draft visit there. I thought it was a real possibility. I thought the top 15, they were right in those 15 or more ranges. What happened, there was a trade. The Panthers and the Jets actually. “The jets traded in the 20’s and went to the 14’s and took Darrell Revis and the Panthers went back,” he said.

“I didn’t think I’d go to the Giants. They had (Jeremy Shocky). He was one of the top players in the league at the time. But I thought the Jets were a real possibility.

Olsen, who is currently working as a FOX NFL broadcaster and recently partnered with Bud Light to accurately predict the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, had some suggestions for youngsters coming into the league to offer fans $ 15 million.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned and the biggest thing I say is that young guys coming out don’t try to read it. Don’t try to predict everything. Don’t try to analyze every conversation, every mock-over draft, Every draft board. Don’t get yourself involved in it because it will drive you crazy, “he said.

“I’ve never met the Bears. I’ve never met Louie Smith and (then general manager) Jerry Angelo and they drafted me in the first round. Don’t get caught up in it. Where you go is best suited for you if it has to be, and that’s what it means. Once you’ve been selected, the real work begins now. Start earning. That’s the decent thing to do, and it should end there. “

The 2022 NFL draft will be held in Las Vegas from Thursday.