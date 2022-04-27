NFL Draft 2022: Hall of Famer Ron Mix talks decision to play for Chargers, offers advice for rookies



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

An important decision was made by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ron Mix in 1960 – a decision that no player would have to enter this week’s NFL Draft.

Should he play in the National Football League or in the rival American Football League?

Mix was the No. 10 overall pick in the Baltimore Colts’ NFL Draft and the No. 1 overall AFL draft pick by the Boston Patriots after a great career as an offensive lineman at USC in 1960. Looking back on his experience in the drafting process, Mix explained to Gadget Clock Digital how different it was.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“First, it’s not like today. Back then, there was very little publicity about the draft. I mean, very little. I had no contact with the Colts before they drafted me. I actually saw the news of the draft. Before I spoke to the Colts, the newspaper “It simply came to our notice then.

“Back then, with the newly formed American Football League, the Boston team drafted me and I told the Boston team that if I had to go back, I was going to make a deal with the Colts. The teams were cooperating with everyone. Others. The team was more interested in getting the best players out there. They just wanted to field the best teams. So, they traded me to the Chargers and the ones I dealt with. “

Mix said Colts offered him a one-year non-guaranteed contract worth about $ 7,500 with a $ 1,000 signing bonus while Chargers offered a two-year guaranteed contract, with a $ 5,000 signing bonus and $ 12,000 annually.

Former Packer Darrell Thompson is being selected in the first round of his NFL Draft experience: ‘This is your childhood dream’

“I (then Colts owner) told Carol Rosenblum that I would rather play for the Colts. I told them what the Chargers had to offer. “Ron, we can give our quarterback Johnny Unitas almost as much,” he said. He said it would throw down our pay structure so much that we could not do it. He was telling the truth. “

Mix says Rosenblum told him the American Football League was going to fold anyway and said he would see Mix “next year”.

“Naturally, I signed with the chargers. But things were like that then. I mean, it was life-changing for me.”

Mix agrees that playing for the Chargers in his hometown of Los Angeles is a sweet addition to him.

“It’s true because for one thing, I didn’t graduate. I was drafted before I graduated. Before I finished my senior year, I still needed another semester. Playing for the Chargers was very exciting,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“There was something really special about it, and it’s lost something in history, but what was special about it was that the NFL had the same attitude as a group like Carroll Rosenblum – and that was the movie was going to fail. So, they competed for the players. No. AFL, I would say in the first four years, probably the top 80% of college players signed up and distributed them among the eight teams. Had the best young talent. “

Mix will play pro football from 1960 to 1969 and then another season for the Oakland Raiders in 1970. He was an eight-time AFL All-Star and nine-time All-AFL member. He helped the Chargers win the 1963 AFL Championship.

One of Mix’s tips for draft fraudsters was to find a good agent.

“Anyone who has the potential to draft or be hired as a free agent should have an agent. A good reputation should be done. An agent who does as much pre-draft and post-draft as possible for you,” Mix said. They should take advantage of all that is offered.

NFL Draft 2022: Analysts say these 4 teams need to hit it big

Mix said they should be able to see a possibility that they will have access to Playbook as soon as possible and they will start studying as soon as possible.

“Really get ready when you draft, see how fast they will give you playbooks so you can learn your plays. You don’t want to mess up the camp, you don’t want to mess up the plays because of indecision. What if you’re one second or even one nanosecond behind You know what you have to do, “he told Mix Gadget Clock Digital. You should notice. In training camp, you are not there to make friends. Don’t try to be one of the boys and go out for a drink. Focus on what you are doing. Take it in one notch and go above what is expected. You should notice. If they say this drill is half-speed, you go three-quarters of the speed. Don’t worry if someone is angry with you. Don’t worry if it leads to war. You are fighting for a job for you and your family. “

In addition to all the acclaim the 84-year-old offensive lineman now receives as a player, he was also a champion of social justice.

.

Mix became the first white player in 1965 to push the AFL to remove the All-Star Game from New Orleans through a civil rights boycott. The black players said they would not play in the city because of the denial of fundamental rights. Mix’s decision to move on was followed by other white players, and the game moved to Houston. He wrote about this decision in a part for Trojan War in 2020.

Currently, Mix Pro Football is serving as president of the Retired Players Association Board of Directors.

According to the organization’s website, PFRPA “focuses on improving the lives of those who have given the game so much. After hanging their clits, the next life in football changes for every player. We firmly believe that every player, whatever their position.” Or how long they’ve played, there should be some level of support. We’re passionate about our members, and that’s what drives us to address their issues. “