NFL Draft 2022: June Jones offers advice to first-year head coaches about the process



Instead of an assistant role in the 2022 NFL Draft, they will have some head coaches going through the process for the first time as their team leader.

Matt Eberflass of the Chicago Bears, Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos, Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins and Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings will all be head coaches for the first time.

June Jones went through the drafting process as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 1994 to 1996, and before that as assistant coach. In a recent interview with Gadget Clock Digital, Jones offered some tips for coaches who are going to have a say in player selection.

“I would say you draft as much as you need to,” Jones said. “I had a vision and I still believe that the only positions you draft are your quarterback, offensive lineman, pass racer and corner. And I think you’ll drop all the rest in the draft. , Those top 15 picks, I think you can get equally good receiver third, fourth, fifth, sixth round.

“I will draft according to high-angle and quarterback positions. I will not draft running backs, I will not draft receivers until late. And if a defensive end is a linebacker who chases a passerby, I will put him in it. I think you can find the rest of the positions and you can draft in those four or five places. “

Jones said he doesn’t think running backs should be taken too much because of the number of players in the draft for the players listed in the position. San Francisco 49ers running back Eliza Mitchell and New York Jets running back Michelle Carter were among the top racers last season and were both selected in the fourth round or later.

“You get better O-lines, you get better D-lines, you get better angles and you have to have quarterbacks,” Jones said.

Jones has not coached the NFL since the 1998 season with the Chargers. He ran successfully in college with Hawaii and SMU and was head coach of the XFL’s Houston Rafnex in 2020 before the league was recently shut down due to a coronavirus epidemic.

He told Gadget Clock Digital that he has had success with Coachtube, a platform that provides online sports coaching and training to former college and professional coaches and players.

Jones said the response has been “quite incredible” and that he has received calls from coaches at all levels about his course.