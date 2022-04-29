NFL Draft 2022: Steelers take Kenny Pickett at No. 20, first quarterback off the board



Kenny Pickett was the board’s first quarterback on Thursday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers picked him 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett was a standout at the University of Pittsburgh and didn’t have to go far to find Heinz Field and his new Steelers teammates. He will enter a quarterback’s room, which already has Mitchell Trubiski and long-time backup Mason Rudolph. There will definitely be a quarterback competition in the summer.

Pickett is the last quarterback to be taken since the 2017 draft when the Cleveland Browns selected Miles Garrett No. 1 and the first quarterback was off the board at No.2. Ironically, it was Trubiski with the Chicago Bears

The 23-year-old quarterback has played with the Panthers for five years. His best year came in 2021.

He had 4,319 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes. He made a big leap into what he could bring to the table and increased his draft stock in the process. Despite falling by all means in the 20th overall election, he was among the best quarterbacks in the draft.

He finished the 2021 season as ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

The Steelers were 9-6-1 last season. The offense was 21st in scoring points and 23rd in the yard.