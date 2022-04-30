NFL Draft 2022: Titans take Malik Willis as fans wonder what was taking so long



Owner Willis was set to move up to No. 2 overall in some NFL Draft Mock Draft but by the middle of the second day, the Liberty star is still without a team.

Willis proved in college that he could throw the ball and run with the ball if necessary. He had 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes in his final year with the Flems. He also runs the ball up to 878 yards in 197 carry and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Finally, through a pick of 86, the Tennessee Titans selected Willis. The Titans have picked from the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ryan Tanehill’s age may be a factor. Tanehill will be 34 when the 2022 season begins. In 2021 it had 3,734 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes. He has only been a pro bowler once.

As the event drew to a close he was carrying some mock drafts but on the second day he still couldn’t find a new home with teams that needed a quarterback without taking a chance. The Atlanta Falcons picked Desmond Ryder from Cincinnati in the third round before taking Willis.

NFL fans and players on Twitter were surprised that so much time was taken.

Kenny Pickett was the board’s first quarterback when he moved to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Former NFL coach June Jones told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this week that he saw Willis as a “project.”

“The man everyone is talking about, Malik Willis, I think it’s a project and if I were someone who is not really safe in my job I would be under a lot of pressure to take him because he would be forced to play. I think he is a project. Jones said.

He added that he still thought Willis would be taken in the first round.