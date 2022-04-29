NFL Draft: Giants’ Adoree’ Jackson reveals how rookies can earn respect in locker room, talks own experience



Adorie Jackson picked up the first round of the Tennessee Titans in 2017 after a great collegiate career at the USC, and she knows what it’s like to walk into a locker room, like trying to make a name for herself and her teammates.

Jackson, who is currently playing cornerback for the New York Giants, gave tips for incoming rookies in a recent interview with Gadget Clock Digital about how to win the locker room when camp and the season begins.

“Come and get ready to work. As soon as I drafted I texted Desia Townsend, who was the (defensive back) coach, and asked for all (defensive back) numbers and I personally reached out to them all and told them I joined them. Excited to give and ready to work with the boys, ”Jackson said.“ I think it’s the best way to handle it and go about it.

“When you come to college as a freshman, you come to high school as a freshman, you try to prove yourself to get on the bus or whatever. You’re really trying to earn the respect of the boys. And I think that’s the best way to do it. I want to come to work and learn every day because you don’t have all the answers. No one has all the answers. So, I think I’m always learning and always trying to be good and getting a job every day is the best way to go about it. “

Jackson was ranked 18th overall in the 2017 draft, and he told Gadget Clock Digital that what he remembers most was the “super long” he got from Miles Garrett, the 18th Cleveland Browns to the 18th Titans. .

“I didn’t know the theatrics of it. I just wanted to get in and out. It was a really long day for me. But the funny thing is I was around my family, loved ones. It took time. It keeps my mind off all day, ”he said.

Jackson said he initially thought he was going to be picked by Washington and was somewhat surprised when Titans general manager John Robinson called him.

“When the phone rang, it was about 15 o’clock. I think the next pick was (Washington) somewhere. And I’m right, it must have been John Robinson on their (but) phone,” he said. “I think that’s why I was even more shocked because I didn’t know how it happened. They called the two picks forward.”

Jackson said he was not surprised by the prospect of joining the Titans because he had seen them and they told him they were trying to get a receiver and a cornerback. The Tennessee Draft Wide receiver goes with Jackie after 5 picks and 13 picks with Corey Davis.

“I wasn’t shocked at the time. I was really shocked at how it went down,” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

Jackson has played four seasons with the Titans. In his rookie year in 2017, he started 16 games and defended 70 tackles, three forced fumbles and 17 passes. The following season, he played in all 16 games, recording career-high 73 tackles, including two interceptions, two fumble recovery and 10 pass defenses.

He suffered a leg injury at the end of the 2019 season that prevented him from missing the last four games of the regular season. He rejoined the Titans for the playoffs and saved nine tackles and five passes before being eliminated. He played only three games in 2020 due to a knee injury that he had to spend most of the year.

In 2021, Tennessee released Jackson and he signed a three-year deal with the Giants. In his first season in New York, Jackson played 13 games and had 41 tackles and one interception.