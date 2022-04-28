NFL Draft inside look: Las Vegas hosts one of league’s premier events



The 2022 NFL draft will begin in Las Vegas on Thursday night, and the staff preparing for the event have created a very thematic stage and area that will represent the city well.

The draft was originally scheduled to be held in Las Vegas in 2020, but the coronavirus epidemic forced a change and instead put the entire event on live video stream. After stopping at Cleveland last season, the draft has returned to where it was supposed to be two years ago.

Since April 1, workers have been building a draft set on the side of the Caesar forum and behind the high roller outside the link. The 105-foot-wide and 220-foot-long theater features a video screen with more than 1 million LCD pixels, said Eric Finkelstein, the NFL’s senior director of event operations, who spoke to the media Tuesday.

He said there are seats for 1,500 paying customers who want a unique experience, but fans will be able to take part in the free NFL Draft experience in the side parking lot and be able to flow into the venue for a look.

“Of course there’s still a lot to do, and we’ll work hard until Commissioner (Roger Goodell) gets on the podium and puts the first team on the clock,” Finkelstein said. “We couldn’t have been more excited to be here in Las Vegas. Clark County has welcomed us with open arms. I know it’s been several years since it was built. We were clearly planning to come here in 2020, but we’re excited in 2022. We can’t wait for Thursday night. “

NFL Director of Events Heather Nunberg said the draft will have an enhanced experience for prospects who will enter the stage through the Caesar Forum. Those taking part in the draft will be in a comfortable lounge area before hearing their names.

A certain number of fans will also be able to see the draft from the “Inner Circle” Nunberg said each of the 32 teams could invite up to 20 of their most enthusiastic fans to sit in the area.

One of the things that fans will notice when walking in the theater or walking past is that Las Vegas will think the NFL has been added to its draft this year. There are cards with the team logo on either side of the theater. The stage is purple and the 2022 zero is diamond shaped.

“I think that’s a key issue for the draft. The amazing thing about this event is that – since we got it started in Chicago in 2015 – we really want to take on the character of where we are,” Finkelstein said. “It’s not a cookie-cutting event where you can throw it anywhere and it has to be this way, this shape, this look, this feeling. We spend a lot of time trying to figure out how we can really be embodied and where we really are. Highlight it. So you really get an idea. So I think it’s something that we’re really excited about, leaning towards really unique things.

“There’s something, some small touches around, even the circles on the stage welcoming the Las Vegas sign. It’s a bit of a tribute to him. All the lights. Which, of course, made the video an overnight sensation.

Nunberg said the idea is to engage fans as much as possible, so flowing fans through the edge of the event is an important feature.

“As the draft evolved, it became less like a seating event and more like a concert. People flowed in and out. It’s really more of a celebration and a party than ever before. It was more of a day sitting in a real theater,” Nanberg said. “We’ve obviously held on to that idea, but we’ve really reached a point where it’s much broader.”

NFL fans will see their team roll the dice in draft picks from 8pm ET on Thursday night, when the first round begins. The second and third rounds will start at 7 pm on Friday. The fourth to seventh round ET starts at noon on Saturday.

1st round draft order

Jaguar The lion Texans Jet The monster Panthers Giant (from bear) Falcons Seahawks (from Broncos) Jet (from Seahawks) Commanders Vikings Texans (from Brown’s) The crow Eagle (from Dolphin) Saint (from Colts via Eagle) Charger Eagle (from the saints) Saint (from Eagle) Steeler Patriotic Packer (from Riders) Cardinal Shepherd Bill The Titans Bookers Packers Chiefs (from 49ers via Dolphin) Chiefs Bengal Lion (from Rams)

Possibility to participate in the draft

There will be only 21 prospects participating in the NFL Draft this year. Read below for a list.

QB Matt Coral (Ole Miss)

OL Charles Cross (Mississippi State)

DL Jordan Davis (Georgia)

LB Nakobe Dean (Georgia)

OL Ikem Ekown (NC State)

CB Sauce Gardner (Cincinnati)

CB Kyler Gordon (Washington)

S. Kyle Hamilton (Notre Dame)

DL Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan)

OL Zion Johnson (Boston College)

D. Jermaine Johnson (Florida State)

De George Carlaftis (Purdue)

LB Devin Lloyd (Utah)

WR Drake London (USC)

OL Evan Neil (Alabama)

WR Chris Olav (Ohio State)

Cayvan Thebodox (Oregon)

WR Jameson Williams (Alabama)

Cuban owner Willis (Liberty)

WR Garrett Wilson (Ohio State)

DL Devonte Wyatt (Georgia)