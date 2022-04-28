NFL Draft prospect Sauce Gardner believes he’s the ‘best’ in this year’s class: ‘I’m the chosen one’



Ex Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner is moving forward 2022 NFL draft As an expected top 5 prospect on Thursday, however, the 21-year-old defensive back believes he has the most offers outside of any player in this year’s draft class.

“I think I’m the chosen one,” he said NJ.com After a NFL Wednesday is a charity event. “I think I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. I have no way to faint. It shouldn’t be an option either.”

Detroit native adds that no matter where he ends up – New York Giants And Jet There is a strong possibility – he believes he will have an immediate impact on the field.

“I think I can go on the field and dominate any receiver that lines up in front of me.”

In the three-time first-team All-AAC election, Gardner recorded 31 tackles in 14 games, returning two of his three interceptions for the touchdown as a newcomer. The following season, he registered 26 stops in nine games and won the AAC Defensive Player of the Year award before finishing with 40 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups with the Bearcats.

Gardner shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to professionals, and says his biggest inspiration is looking back at the “past.”

“I don’t forget anything that went through my past. That keeps me going, especially my mom. I got a great opportunity to be able to change her life. It’s just bigger than me.”