NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players



The NFL is curbing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo despatched to the 32 golf equipment and obtained by The Related Press, the league mentioned Friday that medical specialists from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. These docs have seen sufficient proof of a lower in optimistic checks within the final month to really feel comfy with dropping daily checks.

AARON RODGERS TALKS COVID VAX DRAMA, ALLEGES ‘CENSORSHIP’ IF OPINIONS DON’T FOLLOW THE MAINSTREAM

Final month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, however anybody who reported signs of COVID-19 or was a part of focused surveillance nonetheless was subjected to testing.

“Following session with our collectively retained infectious illness specialists, the NFL and NFL Players Affiliation have up to date the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to remove the excellence between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to find out testing cadence,” the memo mentioned. “Efficient instantly, all players and tiered workers can be topic to strategic and focused testing.”

The league will proceed symptom-based testing and screening for signs.

“This complete, symptom-based method to testing displays our current expertise with the omicron variant and conforms to present public well being suggestions and greatest practices employed in well being care,” the memo mentioned, “and presents the most effective alternative for figuring out and treating circumstances promptly and avoiding unfold throughout the facility.”