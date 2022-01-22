News

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players
Written by admin
NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

NFL ends daily COVID-19 testing for all players

The NFL is curbing daily testing of all players, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo despatched to the 32 golf equipment and obtained by The Related Press, the league mentioned Friday that medical specialists from the NFL and the players’ union agreed to the change. These docs have seen sufficient proof of a lower in optimistic checks within the final month to really feel comfy with dropping daily checks.

This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium as the Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 cases had the NFL in 2021 looking a lot like 2020, when the coronavirus led to significant disruptions, postponements and changing protocols. The emerging omicron variant figures to play a role all the way through the playoffs, including the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, where California has always been aggressive with policies to combat the spread of the virus.
It is a normal total inside view of SoFi Stadium because the Los Angeles Rams tackle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. A late-season surge in COVID-19 circumstances had the NFL in 2021 wanting so much like 2020, when the coronavirus led to vital disruptions, postponements and altering protocols. The rising omicron variant figures to play a job all the way in which by the playoffs, together with the Tremendous Bowl in Los Angeles, the place California has all the time been aggressive with insurance policies to fight the unfold of the virus.
(AP Picture/Kyusung Gong, File)

AARON RODGERS TALKS COVID VAX DRAMA, ALLEGES ‘CENSORSHIP’ IF OPINIONS DON’T FOLLOW THE MAINSTREAM

Final month, weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped, however anybody who reported signs of COVID-19 or was a part of focused surveillance nonetheless was subjected to testing.

“Following session with our collectively retained infectious illness specialists, the NFL and NFL Players Affiliation have up to date the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to remove the excellence between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to find out testing cadence,” the memo mentioned. “Efficient instantly, all players and tiered workers can be topic to strategic and focused testing.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appears on earlier than the Las Vegas Raiders play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium Oct. 4, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 
(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Photographs)

The league will proceed symptom-based testing and screening for signs.

READ Also  Biden’s first year: Kamala Harris hit by staff exodus and controversies

“This complete, symptom-based method to testing displays our current expertise with the omicron variant and conforms to present public well being suggestions and greatest practices employed in well being care,” the memo mentioned, “and presents the most effective alternative for figuring out and treating circumstances promptly and avoiding unfold throughout the facility.”

#NFL #ends #daily #COVID19 #testing #players

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts