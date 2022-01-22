NFL Ends Daily COVID Testing For All Players, Vaccinated Or Not

NFL Ends Daily COVID Testing For All Gamers, Vaccinated Or Not



The NFL is curbing day by day testing of all gamers, vaccinated or unvaccinated, for COVID-19.

In a memo despatched to the 32 golf equipment and obtained by The Related Press, the league mentioned Friday that medical consultants from the NFL and the gamers’ union agreed to the change. These medical doctors have seen sufficient proof of a lower in optimistic exams within the final month to really feel snug with dropping day by day exams.

Final month, weekly testing for vaccinated gamers and personnel was stopped, however anybody who reported signs of COVID-19 or was a part of focused surveillance nonetheless was subjected to testing.

“Following session with our collectively retained infectious illness consultants, the NFL and NFL Gamers Affiliation have up to date the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to get rid of the excellence between vaccinated and unvaccinated gamers to find out testing cadence,” the memo mentioned. “Efficient instantly, all gamers and tiered workers shall be topic to strategic and focused testing.”

The league will proceed symptom-based testing and screening for signs.

“This complete, symptom-based method to testing displays our latest expertise with the omicron variant and conforms to present public well being suggestions and greatest practices employed in healthcare,” the memo mentioned, “and presents the very best alternative for figuring out and treating circumstances promptly and avoiding unfold throughout the facility.”

