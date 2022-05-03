NFL gives Hue Jackson another defeat, finds no evidence Browns ‘sought to lose or incentivized losses’



The NFL said Monday that there was no evidence that the Cleveland Browns encouraged former head coach Hugh Jackson to lose games in the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

None of the allegations Jackson has made in the past few months have been substantiated by former U.S. Attorney and SEC Chairman Mary Joe White and lawyers at DebbieVice firm. The NFL said lawyers were “unable” to speak directly to Jackson.

The investigation found no evidence that Brown’s four-year plan or club ownership or football staff wanted to lose or encourage him and did not deliberately make any decisions to ensure the team had a more favorable draft position, the league said. In a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

The detailed review included the full cooperation of Brown and Jimmy Haslam and interviews with current and former members of the organization. Although Coach Jackson initially agreed to meet with investigators, he did not do so in the end.

Although unable to speak directly to Coach Jackson, the Debavices team gained access to his public statement and his preliminary filing and testimony pre-arbitration proceedings. The club also produced thousands of pages of documents including emails, texts, internal memos and presentations. And the filing and testimony of the arbitration process between the club and Coach Jackson. “

In February, following Brian Flores’ racial discrimination lawsuit against the NFL and three other teams, Jackson hinted on social media that the Browns had paid bonuses for the team’s losses and were set to fail.

Jackson was 3-36-1 overall before being fired in the 2018 season. Cleveland was 1-15 in 2016 and 0-16 in 2017.

Jackson first claimed on Twitter. He wrote that Haslam “was happy when we kept losing” and although it may not be 100,000 he was offered to lose, Jackson assured his followers, “Believe me it was a good number.”

Kimberly Demart, executive director of the Hugh Jackson Foundation, said Flores has a track record of helping.

“It’s important for everyone to fight for what is right,” DeMart tweeted. “These two are fighting right. Those who know the facts know the fight. You have to be strategic to win the war.”

Jackson, who is now head coach of Grambling State University, told ESPN in February that he had to make money to hit certain milestones, like picking a certain number of drafts and hitting certain milestones as the league’s youngest team.

“The teams that will win are not just the youngest teams, not that the youngest teams can’t win, so I didn’t understand the process. I didn’t understand what the plan was, I wanted clarity because it wasn’t talked about. Three and four.” Winning and losing for years. So it told you right there that something wasn’t right, but I didn’t realize it until I had the team I had, “he told the outlet during his appearance at the sports center.

“And I remember saying very frankly [Browns team owner Jimmy Haslam], ‘I’m not interested in bonus money,’ because I never knew it would be a bonus. I was keen to take that money and invest it in getting more players on our football team because I don’t think we are very talented. I know what good football teams look like, how they play, how they work and our team didn’t have very talented players then. “