NFL great John Riggins rips Commanders name



John Riggins was an elite running back during his time with the Washington Redskins.

He helped the Redskins win the Super Bowl during the 1982 season over the Miami Dolphins rushing for 166 yards on 38 carries and a touchdown. He admitted during an episode of his podcast “The John Riggins Show” that he was in favor of a name change after he retired, seeing how the name was offending people.

But the Washington Commanders, he says, isn’t a good choice.

“I feel completely disenfranchised,” he said, via Washington Football Wire. “I can’t understand how anyone who once played under the old franchise name could possibly want to be a part of anything to do with the Washington Commanders.”

As far as the potential for a Washington Commanders football jersey, Riggins said it made him feel “filthy” and “dirty.”

“Don’t I don’t want anything to do with it. Maybe I will change. Maybe I need a little more time, I don’t know. It just doesn’t feel right to me.”

The Hall of Fame running back was a 14-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. He ran for more than 1,000 yards three times in his career between the Redskins and the New York Jets.

The Commanders name was unveiled earlier this month after years of pushback against the name. The team temporarily changed its name to the Washington Football Team in the midst of racial tension in the US and the enhanced focus on the usage of Native American monikers in sports.