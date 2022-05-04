NFL heads to Germany for 1st time during regular season, 4 other international games scheduled



The NFL is heading to Germany for the first regular season game.

The Seattle Seahawks will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Allianz Arena in Munich on November 13 at 9:30 AM ET and the game will be broadcast on the NFL network, the league announced on Wednesday. It plays Bundesliga Bayern Munich on the same ground. The facility holds 70,000 fans and was first opened in May 2005.

The league first announced a deal in Germany in February to expand their international series. The games will be split between Munich and Waldstadion in Frankfurt. The NFL played in Germany when it launched the American Football World League and the NFL Europe. The Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Frankfurt Galaxy, Hamburg Sea Devils and Rhine Fire were all German based teams.

There will also be four more games in different countries – three in Britain and one in Mexico.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on October 2 at 9:30 am and the game will be broadcast on the NFL network. A match between the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9 at 9:30 am and will also be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The third London game will be played at Wembley Stadium between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be held on October 30 at 9:30 am ET and will be broadcast on ESPN +.

A “Monday Night Football” game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will be held at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The game will air on November 21 at 8:15 pm ET and ESPN