NFL hires former SEC chair to investigate Commanders’ Daniel Snyder



The NFL has appointed Mary Joe White, a former chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to investigate an allegation that Dan Snyder, the owner of Washington’s commanders, sexually harassed a team member more than a decade ago.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that since the allegations against Snyder were made in a public forum, White would provide details of his investigation in a written report, which would be made public.

Following the investigation, McCarthy said Commissioner Roger Goodell would determine “any appropriate action” against Snyder, who was fined $ 10 million last year after a previous investigation into widespread sexual harassment and abuse of women by high-ranking party employees. Snyder temporarily assigned the day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tania.

The results of that investigation have been withheld from the public, and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is pressuring the League to hand over documents from the investigation. Goodell said the investigation was kept secret so as not to reveal the names of the staff members who spoke to Attorney Beth Wilkinson.

During a committee roundtable earlier this month, Tiffany Johnston, a former Washington employee, told Congress that Snyder grabbed her thigh at a team dinner and pushed her toward her limousine with her hands under her back. Johnston worked for the team in the 2000s as a cheerleader and marketing manager. Snyder denied Johnston’s allegations, calling them “completely false.”

The team, which was named commander this month, then announced that it had hired investigators to investigate Johnston’s allegations, urging the league to take action and said it would oversee the investigation. Goodell said at his Super Bowl press conference that a team cannot investigate on its own. He added that the NFL has the power to remove a co-owner from the owners’ league, although it is unclear whether any misconduct by Snyder would persuade the owners to act.

In addition to his tenure as SEC chair under President Barack Obama, White is a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. He is now a partner in the New York-based law firm Debbie & Plymton.

White previously conducted an NFL investigation into allegations against former Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson.