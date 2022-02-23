NFL kills ‘bubble’ concept for 2022 scouting combine

Sports

7 seconds ago
The NFL’s idea to draft a “bubble” for next month’s 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis came to an end just two days later.

According to Tom Pelisero of the NFL Network, The league sent a message on Monday informing the players invited to the combine about the policy change. Participating players will now be allowed to enter restricted areas at their own risk.

Fans pose with the NFL logo set up at the 3rd annual American Football Expo in Mexico City.

Combine had earlier sent a memo to the players on Saturday stating that they would be confined to a bubble due to COVID-19.

“Players will be limited to securing their full-time combine venue at Indianapolis for their protection,” the memo said. “Players violating this policy at any time will be further disqualified and sent home.”

The memo was extremely unpopular with the participating players, as there were representatives representing more than 150 prospects. Spoken Organize all tests, field workouts and interview boycotts unless the “bubble” restrictions change.

Inglewood, California - October 04: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell looks ahead of the Las Vegas Riders' game against the Los Angeles Chargers at the Sophie Stadium in Inglewood, California on October 4, 2021.

As Outmandik’s Armando Salguero reported on Monday morning, the simplification of the “bubble” was expected to come sooner than later. The new memo states that wearing a mask is “recommended” and not “necessary” while on the site. However, the mask is still needed for air travel and during medical examinations at the combine.

With the “bubble” officially bursting, the combine is set to launch between March 1 and March 7.


