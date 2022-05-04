NFL legend Eric Dickerson: NFLPA’s DeMaurice Smith ‘is a bozo’



Speaking to Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday about his new book “Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson’s Story”, Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson made some sharp criticisms for DeMaris Smith, executive director of the NFL Players Association.

The former Los Angeles Rams star returned and said he had been thinking of writing a book for a while and was able to work with his friend Gustavo Miguel and author Greg Hanlon. The book was published in January.

“I mean, the book sounds like me. One thing about me is that I’m very honest. My dad always said the truth isn’t popular, but it’s true. Everything in my book is true.” Dickerson said.

When asked what he wanted fans to take from the book, he reiterated to Gadget Clock Digital that it was “just true.”

“When I played, there was and still is a lot of difference between the player and the owner. We’re still not at the level we should be as players because the players make the NFL, the owners don’t make the NFL,” he said.

“Let’s talk about helping us. See how bad our pensions are, how bad healthcare is. Just look. But a lot of people love the NFL so much, they look to the past. I got it but just as a reminder, NFL players are human. They’re not just a system. “They’re not just a number playing on the football field. They have a mother, they have a father, they have children. I’ve talked about them in my book.”

Reminding team owners and fans that the players behind the jersey were more than just a name and a number was one of the things Dickerson underscored. The former ran back and said it was time for NFL players to stand together and become a strong union before the situation improved.

“I think it’s going to make the players want to stand together. If the fans work together, we’ll work together. They’re afraid of the NFL, they won’t stay together. That’s the big thing. They’re not like the NBA, they’re in the Major League. Not like baseball. They both have great unions, “he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Dimoris Smith runs the union, the players’ association, but he’s a bojo. He sells the players. I even go back to the Gene Apsho, he sells the players. They do what is good for them. Not good for the players. Dimoris Smith, He never wore a uniform. He had no idea what it was like to play football. He had no idea what it was like to be a coach. He had no idea what it was like to play with your hands frozen in the cold. I don’t know what it’s like to wake up. He doesn’t really care. He’s basically kissing the NFL’s A — K, not helping the players. “

Smith was a trial lawyer in Washington, D.C., and was a consultant to former Deputy Attorney General Eric Holder before entering the former sector. He was elected executive director of the NFLPA in 2009, replacing former players Troy Vincent and Trace Armstrong.

The NFLPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock Digital.

Dickerson has long been critical of Smith. In 2018, he and more than a dozen others sent a letter to Hall of Famer Smith, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and then Hall of Fame President David Baker demanding health insurance coverage and a portion of NFL revenue. They threatened to boycott the Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Last October, the NFLPA voted to retain Smith for a fifth term. He will be the executive director of the NFLPA until at least 2023.

“NFLPA Board of Players representatives have voted to extend DeMaris Smith’s term as executive director of our union,” NFLPA President Jesse Trater said in an October statement. “After this term and being transparent with us about his interest in the stability and security of our union, he will work with our player leadership to ensure we have a legacy plan for the next leader. D is deeply concerned about our union and our players and the NFLPA. We thank him for helping us secure a stronger future. “