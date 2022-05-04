NFL legend Eric Dickerson reacts to DeAndre Hopkins suspension: ‘It could happen to any player’



In an interview with Gadget Clock Digital on Tuesday, NFL legend Eric Dickerson reacted to the six-game suspension handed over to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Dandre Hopkins for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Dickerson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred with the Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts in the 1980s and 1990s, said he did not think it was Hopkins’ character to take anything against the NFL rules.

“It’s a different era than my game. Like now, friends, they take things and they don’t know what’s on the list of things you can’t take. Sometimes, it’s unintentional. I don’t really know Dandrek well I know, it’s not his character. As I said, they may have a lot that you don’t even know on the list, “said the former star.

Dickerson told Gadget Clock Digital that trying to fully police what is happening to your body is “almost inevitable” because not everything is on the ingredients list.

“Honestly, it’s almost inevitable. There may be other ingredients that may not be on the list of whatever you read in the ingredients or it may have a different reaction to your body. It’s really almost inevitable. It can happen to any player,” he said. .

Dickerson played in the NFL from 1983 to 1993. Before retiring, he played for the Los Angeles Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons.

In the 1984 season, he broke Earl Campbell’s record for most racing yards in a single season, including 2,105. The mark was never touched. He published a book, Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story, in January.

Dickerson told Gadget Clock Digital that not having Hopkins would hurt him and the cardinals in the long run.

“I think it will hurt the Cardinals. First of all, he’s not getting paid. You’re not getting paid. It hurts him and it hurts them because time is everything. You have to get timing with quarterbacks. You have to get in shape,” he said. .

“You can’t come up with the shape of a football by working. I don’t care what you do. It’s a completely different kind of game, using every muscle in your body. Stop, start, bend. You can’t enter the shape of a football. I I think it will hurt him and hurt the Cardinals. “

Hopkins said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday night that he was “confused and shocked” by his positive efficacy-enhancing drug test.

“In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs,” the statement said.

“I was shocked and shocked to learn that my November test had come back with trace elements of the banned substance.

“I am very conscious of what I have put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could happen. But I was not as careful as I was. I apologize to the cardinal fans, my teammates and the entire cardinal body. I never want to disappoint my team.

“I totally want to get to the bottom of it. I’ll share more information as soon as I have it.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. ESPN first reported the suspension.

“Arizona Cardinal’s Dandre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances for the first six games of the 2022 regular season,” an NFL spokesman said in a statement obtained by Gadget Clock Digital.

“Hopkins is eligible to participate in all pre-season practice and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active list after the team’s sixth regular-season game.”