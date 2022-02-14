NFL never stops making news, even after Super Bowl



The NFL never stops making news.

Even after the Super Bowl, pro football doesn’t fade from watching. Scouting combine in the next two weeks, then free agency in mid-March and meeting of the original owners at the end of that month. Then the draft in late April, this year in Las Vegas, where even the fountain at Bellagio will play a role.

Follow it with OTA and MiniCamp, and before the Rams fans finish celebrating the Lombardy Trophy win, the training camp is opening.

All that other kind of sports envies attract attention.

“If you look at what’s going on in the ratings around the league, more people are watching NFL football because of the quality of the game,” commissioner Roger Goodell said last week. “We’ve had great games this year with a great season, and that content is even more valuable.

“So to me, it’s really focusing on how we’re going to share our game with more people and build it; the revenue that follows, it’s not the driver. What the driver is is how we can get more fans? Do we have the opportunity to add?

But first:

FLORES CASE

Perhaps the most headline-grabbing topic will be the lawsuit against former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ NFL and its teams. The league has no choice but to accuse Flores of racism and offer money for a tank game by Dolphin owner Stephen Ross. The far-reaching effects here can and should outweigh any other news in the offseason.

“Integrity of the game is clearly an important element, just as in ensuring we have the right culture in our organization, across leagues and in clubs,” Goodell said. “However we are going to look into it and we will make sure that any violations will not be tolerated.”

The culture of commanders

In a recent statement to Congress, people claiming that the Washington party has spread a culture of newly named commanders, including inappropriate behavior and abuse, has revived owner Dan Snyder’s demand for a change in voting rights. The party will continue to press the league to release specific information from the investigation.

Scouting Combine

A full-fledged merger is planned for Indianapolis as the league relies on its epidemic protocol which looks set to work well in 2021. Teams have been warned that they could lose the draft pick and could face significant fines if club representatives do not treat themselves professionally in interviews with the draft. Possibilities include asking inappropriate questions.

“All clubs should ensure that potential draft picks are provided with a dignified and professional NFL environment – one that is consistent with state and federal law and our shared commitment to respect, diversity and inclusion,” the NFL told 32 clubs in January.

Free agency

Will it be wild? Have fun watching Patrick Mahomes?

And no, Chiefs Quarterback will not participate in free agency for the rest of this decade. But when the “legal tampering” period begins on March 14, a lot of big names (and huge money) are involved. The signatures could be official on March 16.

Potential free agents include Packers All-Pro Wideout Davante Adams, Books WR Chris Godwin, Chargers WR Mike Williams, Saints Tackle Taron Armstad and Commanders Brandon Sherf. Defensively, Rams LB von Miller, CBS Stephen Gilmore of Carolina and Jesse Jackson of New England and Chandler Jones of Arizona and Harold Laundry of Tennessee topped the third list.

Owners meeting

By the end of March, the owners will consider a number of issues, especially whether the rules will be changed for special teams.

Updates and restraints to the Rooney rules, which require parties to interview minority candidates for leadership positions, have been criticized as inadequate. There may also be changes to some media rights, most notably the Sunday ticket deal that is set for bidding after next season.

What happens in Vegas …

Will not be in Vegas. The draft is there, and fans of the 32 franchises will enter it no matter what their team does. According to Locale, many of those fans may be on the strip for action as Sean City tries to match or surpass what Nashville achieved in 2019.

If a college jumps in front of the quarterback line – at least not yet – there will be more conspiracy about what Jacksonville will do with the first pick again. Jaguar had no chance of doing business with Clemson QB’s Trevor Lawrence last year. Who knows this time?