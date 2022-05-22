NFL owners could force Dan Snyder out: ‘Counting votes’



The partitions seem like closing in on Daniel Snyder.

The opposite NFL owners are slowly tiring of his act. In response to USA TODAY, they’re “counting votes,” a reference to the potential of making an attempt to get Snyder to promote the Washington Commanders.

It might take 24 votes for that to occur, and Snyder would little question battle it. He’s at the moment beneath investigation from the Federal Commerce Fee (FTC) and the Virginia legal professional common after allegations of monetary improprieties had been revealed in a Congressional committee probe.

“There’s rising frustration in regards to the Washington state of affairs and never over one subject, however over how a lot smoke there’s,” an NFL workforce proprietor informed USA TODAY Sports activities. “I feel everyone’s getting uninterested in it.”

Commanders proprietor Dan Snyder Getty Photos

Dan Snyder (l.) and his spouse Tanya Snyder (r.) AP

All through, Snyder has maintained his innocence. Nonetheless, he gave up day-to-day management of the franchise to his spouse Tanya amid accusations of a poisonous office — together with sexual harassment allegations — and received’t be on the NFL proprietor’s conferences this week in Atlanta. One report said that the Commanders had been hiding cash from the remainder of the league through the use of two totally different accounting methods.

“If that occurred, I feel that’s the nail within the coffin,” a second proprietor stated.