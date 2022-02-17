NFL photographer Kelly Smiley who fell during Rams Super Bowl parade fractured her spine



NFL photographer Kelly Smiley said Wednesday that she broke her spine after falling off a stage during the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl celebration.

Smiley was spotted in a video that went viral across social media when she retreated while trying to take a picture of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. As soon as Smiley fell, Stafford moved away from the hustle and bustle when his wife, Kelly Stafford, came looking for Smiley.

Smiley, an award-winning photographer who is the photo editor of the NFL and NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, gave an update on her health on social media.

“It’s me. I’m waiting in the ER for X-ray results. My two cameras are broken but I’m fine,” he wrote first.

Three hours later, he gave an update: “Unfortunately I broke my spine.”

The stage was seen about 6 feet away from the ground. It’s not clear if Quarterback came to the rescue after his fall.

Stafford was seen smoking cigars and drinking beer and alcohol during the parade, and Tom Brady suggested drinking some water during the parade. Stafford led a 15-play drive to set up a touchdown pass ahead of Super Bowl MVP Cooper Coupe.

He helped the team win the NFC West, led the team to an NFC Championship and lifted his first Super Bowl ring on Sunday night after Los Angeles beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Stafford was 26 for 40 with 283 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions. Kuppe had two of his three touchdown passes.

Before the 2021 season began, Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions in a trade and it is clear that he has achieved the most in his first year in Los Angeles.

He had 4,886 passing yards, 41 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions. This was his first touchdown of 40 or more since the 2011 season.