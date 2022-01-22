NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more



The NFL on Sunday launched the divisional round playoff schedule forward of the following slate of playoff video games.

The Tennessee Titans and Inexperienced Bay Packers can be in motion for the primary time this postseason after getting a first-round bye for having the very best information within the AFC and NFC respectively.

The wild-card round featured principally wins by the upper seeds. The San Francisco 49ers have been the lone highway crew, as of Sunday night time, to win their playoffs sport, beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night time. Their matchup ended Tremendous Wild Card Weekend. It was the primary Monday night time playoff sport in NFL historical past.

Final season’s Tremendous Bowl groups – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – have been nonetheless in play too.

Right here’s how the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is wanting. All times are Japanese.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

4:30 pm: Bengals @ Titans (CBS)

8:15 pm: 49ers @ Packers (FOX)

Sunday, January 23, 2022

3 pm: Rams @ Buccaneers (NBC)

6:30 pm: Payments @ Chiefs (CBS)