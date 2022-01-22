Sports

NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more
Written by admin
NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more

NFL playoffs 2021-22: Divisional round dates, times & more

The NFL on Sunday launched the divisional round playoff schedule forward of the following slate of playoff video games.

The Tennessee Titans and Inexperienced Bay Packers can be in motion for the primary time this postseason after getting a first-round bye for having the very best information within the AFC and NFC respectively.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans looks at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the Tennessee Titans seems to be on the scoreboard throughout the first quarter in opposition to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Tim Warner/Getty Photographs)

The wild-card round featured principally wins by the upper seeds. The San Francisco 49ers have been the lone highway crew, as of Sunday night time, to win their playoffs sport, beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-17.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night time. Their matchup ended Tremendous Wild Card Weekend. It was the primary Monday night time playoff sport in NFL historical past.

Final season’s Tremendous Bowl groups – the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas Metropolis Chiefs – have been nonetheless in play too.

Right here’s how the divisional round of the NFL playoffs is wanting. All times are Japanese.

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Contents hide
1 Saturday, January 22, 2022
2 Sunday, January 23, 2022
Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts to tackle Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys makes an attempt to deal with Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers throughout the fourth quarter within the NFC Wild Card Playoff sport at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.
(Richard Rodriguez/Getty Photographs)

READ Also  IPL 2021 KKR not lose even once in Sharjah Cricket Stadium but Team captain Eoin Morgan who reached the final made an unwanted record Most Ducks

4:30 pm: Bengals @ Titans (CBS)

8:15 pm: 49ers @ Packers (FOX)

Sunday, January 23, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive tackle Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers working again Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with offensive deal with Donovan Smith (76) after Bernard scored on a 2-yard landing run in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles throughout the first half of an NFL wild-card soccer sport Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. 
(AP Photograph/Jason Behnken)

3 pm: Rams @ Buccaneers (NBC)

6:30 pm: Payments @ Chiefs (CBS)

#NFL #playoffs #Divisional #dates #times

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts