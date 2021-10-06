NFL punters face a perfect pickle

“These guys are going to be as strong and big as any other football player,” said Jeff Feigles, who punts for five franchises from 1988 to 2009 and holds the NFL record for cumulative yardage. “There are camps these guys are going to now, starting their freshman year of high school. There was no instruction back in the day, you just learned how to do it. The other thing is the Aussie attack; they have a ton of kicks.” It’s reserves we never had.”

Dixon — a 6-foot-2 Australian who weighs 208 pounds, with the biceps of a strong safety — is at the fore of both trends. In the off-season, after an All-Pro rookie year in 2018 and an improved statistical campaign in 2020, he signed a four-year, $14.5 million contract extension (guaranteed $8.5 million), the second most valuable punter’s contract. Is. NFL

The deal was the culmination of Dixon’s development as a kicking scientist. As a 19-year-old, he attended Prokic Australia, an academy in Melbourne that has transformed some Australian rules football players into leading-edge punters since 2009. (Seattle’s Week 4 rival, the San Francisco 49ers, hired another ProKick alumnus, Mitch Wishnowski, who leads the NFL in pin-deep percentages.)

Under the guidance of Nathan Chapman, a former punter of the Australian Football League and founder of ProKick, Dixon refined the squibs and spinners used for ball control in Australia and spiraled high in hopes of obtaining a scholarship to a college supported by American punters. technology adopted. in the United States of America.

Dixon punts for as long as Australian daylight allows. (“If you’re not watching him, he’ll punt a thousand balls in practice,” said Seahawks special team coach Larry Izzo.) One morning, Chapman watched from afar while the teens measured their hang time. Worked to extend – The interval a punt spends in the air, allowing the coverage team to run downfield. “He hit the ball perfectly,” Chapman said. “Five seconds is NFL level; he was up for about five seconds before he went to college.”

Following his junior season at the University of Texas, when Dixon won the Ray Guy Award as top collegiate punter, Seattle selected him in the fifth round of the 2018 draft. In his rookie season, he finished second in the NFL in average punt distance. Last year, he maintained that standing, pinning teams inside 20 with 51 percent of his kicks, the third-best in the league.

Kick’s small sample size means that such rankings can fluctuate widely within a season. After an impromptu run of four touchbacks in four games, Dixon’s net yardage has dropped to 39.9 in 2021. But he pinned the 49ers three times inside his own 20, reversing the Puntalytics punter on Sunday. Expected Marks Added Leaderboard.