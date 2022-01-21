NFL seemingly whips COVID’s butt, coincidently, just in time for the playoffs



The headlines in the Washington Put up and on the NFL’s personal in-house web site, NFL.com, had been ominous a number of weeks in the past.

“As NFL playoffs strategy, rising coronavirus points threaten aggressive steadiness,” the Put up headline warned.

“The duty to finish [the] common season, to not point out the postseason that’s to observe, has change into daunting in latest weeks as the league offers with a main surge in coronavirus instances attributable to the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant,” the article learn.

Oooh, scary.

“The Omicron variant exploded upon the NFL beginning on Monday,” an NFL.com article on Dec. 20 learn, “sending 163 gamers into quarantine by Saturday.”

Yikes!

An NFL supply, citing league numbers, informed OutKick that 476 gamers had been positioned on the COVID-19 reserve listing from Dec. 13-27, and that was a priority as a result of a big majority of these gamers — practically 80 p.c — had been vaccinated.

Extra surprising is how that 476 in comparison with the 428 gamers who had been positioned on the COVID-19 reserve listing the entirety of the 2020 season when there was no vaccine, thus not one participant was vaccinated.

So the NFL anticipated dangerous issues just in time for the playoffs, and to brace for the blow, it granted groups in the playoffs limitless promotions from the follow squad throughout the 2021 postseason.

Besides, the playoffs are right here.

And Coronarmegeddon hasn’t manifested.

Twelve groups performed six video games throughout Wild Card Weekend, and it’s laborious to argue even one was so adversely affected by a COVID-19 reserve listing loss that it modified something.

Seven of the 12 groups didn’t report even one COVID-19 reserve listing addition. The opposite 5 groups had a complete of seven gamers added to the listing the total week.

Just one starter — Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills — missed his crew’s playoff sport as a result of he remained on a the COVID-19 reserve listing.

That has been adopted by every week of follow amid freezing chilly temperatures in NFL outposts equivalent to Inexperienced Bay, Buffalo, and Kansas Metropolis, and there’s not one peep a couple of COVID-19 reserve listing addition that may considerably have an effect on a sport.

The massive COVID information in the NFL Thursday?

The Bengals positioned linebacker Joe Bachie on the COVID-19 reserve listing. Bachie wasn’t enjoying Saturday towards the Tennessee Titans anyway as a result of the reserve linebacker has been on injured reserve and out for the season after tearing his ACL December 19 towards the Denver Broncos.

When reserve cornerback Greg Mabin popped optimistic and was added to the Titans’ COVID-19 reserve listing on Wednesday, there was concern extra positives may be coming in Tennessee. However that didn’t occur on Thursday.

The Payments positioned defensive lineman Eli Ankou on the COVID-19 reserve listing, however the follow squad participant was not anticipated to play towards the Chiefs.

So not solely have the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve listing numbers plummeted throughout the playoffs, this week the coronavirus is seemingly solely selecting on backups, follow squad gamers and guys already out for the season with an damage.

Omicron might have taken a very good swing at the NFL a month in the past, however it’s instantly wanting extra like Omicrock since the playoffs started.

What’s occurring?

Coincidence?

Is the NFL postseason a remedy for COVID-19?

OutKick requested league spokesmen to remark Thursday and obtained no response previous to publication.

And since nobody took 5 minutes to put in writing me an electronic mail, let’s start looking for causes the NFL is whipping Corona’s butt in the postseason with the conspiracy principle first:

The NFL postseason is the sport’s biggest time. It’s when most eyes are glued to the sport. CBS mentioned viewership for the Cowboys-49ers playoff sport Sunday averaged 41.5 million and was the most watched playoff sport since 2015.

So it’s in the finest curiosity of the league to have all its stars and finest gamers obtainable for its greatest video games. And that, apparently, is strictly what has been occurring up to now.

This isn’t to recommend testing is rigged, however conspiracy theorists, it should be famous, have ammunition for their argument. Think about Jan. 10.

On Jan. 10 solely two gamers — Patriots DB Shaun Wade and 49ers follow squad QB Tyler Bray — had been positioned on the COVID-19 reserve listing. That was it.

Two guys. It was the lowest variety of optimistic assessments on a Monday since late November.

That day was additionally the first day following the common season. And it was the first day playoff groups started preparations for their Wild Card Weekend video games.

Now let’s study a extra probably purpose for the decrease COVID numbers: The NFL is now not so freaked out about COVID.

In late December, amid rising COVID considerations round the nation, the NFL revised its COVID protocols — and by “revised,” I imply “relaxed.”

The NFL shortened the quarantine interval by half to match suggestions of the Facilities for Illness Management.

Common testing for vaccinated gamers and crew staffers was discontinued except somebody reported signs. Curiously, stories of signs plummeted the final two weeks.

The usual isolation interval for asymptomatic gamers, coaches, or membership staffers who examined optimistic was decreased from 10 days to 5 days, no matter vaccination standing.

“I feel this can be a new part of the pandemic,” Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer mentioned at the time. “We’ve obtained an evolving virus and a panorama that’s altering. And due to this fact, we’re going to want to evolve our options.”

No matter the answer, the NFL playoffs have been a beneficiary.