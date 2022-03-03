Sports

NFL set to drop all COVID restrictions for 2022 season: reports

11 hours ago
According to multiple reports, the NFL plans to remove all of its COVID-19 bans in the 2022 season.

The agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA took effect immediately, the NFL Network reported, citing a memo from the League Office. This means there will no longer be a requirement for masks, cavid-tracking devices, surveillance tests or power limits unless the parties are required by state.

The NFL logo on the field before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

(Caitlin Mulkahi / Getty Images)

“Based on the current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19, the growing guidelines from the CDC, changes in state law and the advice of our respective experts, the NFL and NFLPA have agreed to suspend all aspects of COVID-19 protocol,” the memo states. .

“We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of players, coaches and staff, as we have throughout the epidemic.”

Detailed view of the NFL Shield logo in neon lights during the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Joe Robbins / Getty Images)

Trying the 1st season of the NFL’s Covid as the 1st season, maybe more

The NFLE was the first of the major North American sports leagues to complete a full season in 2020 when most countries had to suspend their seasons due to a coronavirus epidemic.

In this Sunday, August 16, 2020, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater throws a pass during NFL football training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(AP Photo / Nell Redmond, file)

At the height of the epidemic, the league had to change some games on Tuesday and at one point the entire quarterback room was wiped out due to the league’s COVID breach. The emergence of the Omicron variant in late 2021 also forced the NFL to tighten its rules again for the last few weeks of the year.

