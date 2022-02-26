NFL set to feature game in Germany in the upcoming season



The 2022 season will see Tampa Bay Buchanan travel to Munich, Germany as the NFL expands its reach across Europe.

Ben Fisher of Sports Business Journal Report The Bucs will be the home team in the competition, marking the first regular-season game of the league in Germany.

The NFL announced in December that the Buccaneers were among the 18 teams that were given access to the new international home marketing area, Sports Illustrated reports.

“We are thrilled to embrace Germany as our international home market and look forward to strengthening our presence in a part of the world that is already home to many Buchanan fans,” Buchanan owner / co-chairman Joel Glazer said in a statement at the time. . “We are moving quickly to engage with our German supporters and look forward to the many opportunities to help us grow our game and expand our existing relationship across Germany in the years to come.”

The game will be played at the FC Bayern Munich stadium, and although the names of the opponents have not yet been announced, the books will be played by Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Hose. The Rams, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks throughout the campaign.