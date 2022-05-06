NFL star Cam Newton talks fan heckling, where he thinks they cross the line



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

NFL star Cam Newton has been featured for a number of reasons throughout his career, and for the most part he has been able to take heckling and criticizing fans without any real conflict.

Newton talks about the line he draws where fans take it too far with him.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t like it when a fan takes it a little farther. Can you ask? When you say something devilish or disrespectful you don’t usually tell that person in public. In the grocery store, when you’re in a coffee shop, when you In restaurants, when you are in these places, where we are normal then and when you are in these games there should be a level of understanding of normalcy, “Newton said in a video released on Thursday.

Pro athletes take their fair share of criticism. In the NBA, fans have had lots of heated encounters with Russell Westbrook, Kiri Irving and most notably Ron Artist.

Cam Newton’s remarks about women who need to know ‘how to meet a man’s needs’ are criticized on social media

Newton himself drew the spotlight in 2021 at his own camp for his comments to aspiring football players. Newton was hacked for being a free agent and responded to the teenager that he was “rich”.

Newton also shed feathers last month for his comments about women.

“My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a family of three parents – my mother, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman is. Not a bad thing. — -. A woman, “Newton said, had a” bad b —- “man who” saw the part “but” didn’t act the part. “

“And this is a lot of women who are bad b —- es and I say ‘b —- es’ is not a way to demean a woman but to get away from the aesthetics of what they think is ‘boss’. A woman is managing her own affairs but she knows how to meet the needs of a man. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to shut up. You don’t know how to lead a man. “

Newton played for the Carolina Panthers last season. He is currently a free agent.