NFL starting quarterbacks for nearly dozen teams are pray-they-perform guys



The impressive story of this NFL offseason, at least before the payroll of the receivers exploded and basically forced some to make a transaction, was the arrival of outstanding quarterbacks to the new teams that made the dream of the Super Bowl a reality in Denver, Cleveland and perhaps Indianapolis.

But there is one more story that affects more teams and it is mostly ignored. Consider how many teams, seeing enough evidence, are staying with the guy who is not their experienced quarterback elite.

They’re late to ride it.

They may or may not try to upgrade, but in the end they decide that their best approach is to create a person who is not good enough to have more talent around the same person, well, good enough.

After the NFL team, the team is facing this situation for 2022 because the path to improvement is now quite barren – no more business prospects and no other draft promises young talent for another year.

So these teams will ride with their boys or die – although their boys have not been able to prove on the field they are certainly worthy of confidence.

Consider the Philadelphia Eagle, for example. They are one of this group.

Despite having plenty of capital in multiple drafts, the Eagles have decided that they are going to hope that current starter Jalen Harts can become a star.

The Eagles have done everything they can to upgrade their roster to free agency and have even picked a first round pick for Tennessee Pro Bowl receiver AJ Brown. They did their best to maximize the draft by selecting Jordan Davis, Cameron Jurgens and Nakobe Dean in the first three rounds of the draft.

And now it is up to Harts to prove himself.

“It’s understood. This is my chance, this is my team,” Harts said this week. “This is my team, so we’re ready to go.”

That’s a lot of confidence in a quarterback who has thrown 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

But the Eagles have a fallback position. Like many other teams who are basically gambling for improvement from the starting quarterbacks who need to get even better after next season, the Eagles have a fallback plan for 2023.

They have two first-round draft picks lined up for the ’23 draft that they can use in the way they decide, which includes conducting a quarterback search in the next offseason.

Uncertain-but-praying for the miraculous quarterback situation has multiple team fallback positions that could lead them to a new quarterback in 2023.

Here are the teams and their locations:

Miami Dolphins: QB – Tua Tagovailoa. Circumstances – Tua was not good enough in his first two years while 2020 first round teammates Joe Barrow and Justin Herbert were outstanding. The hope is that a coaching change and offensive overhaul in both offensive line and receiver positions will lead to the unveiling of a new and amazing Tua. Fallback – Dolphins have more than most teams. They have two first-round draft picks in the ’23 draft and have muscular memories of chasing Tom Brady for their quarterbacks over the last few years. And the following year Brady was a free agent.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB: Mitchell Trubiski. Circumstances – Ben Rothlisberger has retired, so Trubiski has signed a one-year, proof-of-concept contract. If he plays well, the Steelers have put him under contract for ’23’ but if not, they could cut him off and save $ 8 million for cap space. It’s a gamble on a former No. 2 overall pick who was caught in Chicago. Fallback – The Steelers selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the draft last week.

Tennessee Titans: QB – Ryan Tanhill. Situation – Tanhill was not a good playoff quarterback and last year’s 3-interception game was particularly deadly. The Titans sniffed around trying to trade for Aaron Rogers but were quickly turned down. If Tanhill doesn’t play up to his $ 38.6 million salary cap charge, this will probably be his last year with the team. Fallback – The Titans picked owner Willis in the third round of the draft last week.

Houston Texans: QB – Davis Mills. Circumstances – Mills is only in his second year, which suggests he deserves more time, especially considering that he was good in four of the final five games. But he’s a rough spot because the Texans are losing for a while now and need results from everyone including him. So he has to provide something to keep his work. Fallback: The Texans have two first-round picks in the 2023 draft.

Washington Commander: QB – Carson Wentz. Situation – Washington is digging through the QB trash of other teams hoping to find a treasure and Wentz is the last person to be pulled out of the club bin. Wentz has washed out Philly and Indy and probably won’t get a leash that will extend beyond 2022 unless he plays well. Fallback: The commanders selected Sam Howell in the fifth round of the draft, but who knows?

New York Giants: QB – Daniel Jones. Situation – He’s got a new coach and a new GM and they are Saying They are confident in Jones but they are not Showing That confidence because they refused to practice the fifth year option in his rookie contract. So it’s probably a make-up or bye-bye for Jones. The Fallback – The Giants are one of only two teams on this list without a clear fallback plan if they do not perform their QB.

Detroit Lions: QB – Jared Goff. Circumstances – It seemed bad for Goff and the Lions that a trade that sent Goff to Detroit and Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams resulted in the Rams winning the Super Bowl. So Goff, last year was not good enough, he will have to play to a higher standard because the Lions could cut him and save up to $ 26 million from cap space in 2023. Fallback – The Lions have two first-round draft picks in 2023.

Atlanta Falcons: QB – Marcus Mariota. Situation – They traded Matt Ryan and signed Mariota, who flew to Tennessee and had a backup in Las Vegas. This is a great opportunity for Mariota to play for Arthur Smith, his former Tennessee offensive coordinator. But if he plays like he did in Tennessee, it won’t be good enough. Fallback – There is no obvious way to upgrade.

Carolina Panthers: QB – Sam Darnald. Situation – He washed up with the New York Jets and was disappointed in Carolina last season. The Panthers tried to trade Deshaun Watson for a replacement but he did not want to come. So if Darnald doesn’t work now he and coach Matt Rule could both be out. Fallback – The Panthers selected Matt Coral in the third round of the draft.

Seattle Seahawks: QB – Drew Lock. Circumstances – They traded or were forced to trade (depending on who you trust) from Russell Wilson to Denver and this marked the end of a great era in team history. They got locked up as part of that trade but Deshaun Watson tried to enter the sweepstakes. He was not interested. Locke has 25 TDs and 20 interceptions in three seasons, so he has to stop spinning the ball or this is probably his ultimate chance to become an NFL starter. Fallback – The Seahawks’ draft for next year includes two first-round picks and two second-round picks.