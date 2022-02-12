Sports

NFL Super Bowl history: SoFi Stadium latest LA-area venue to host game

13 seconds ago
The Super Bowl and all the fanfare that came with it are back in the Los Angeles area this week.

The Super Bowl has been around for almost 29 years now. The last time the game was played within the county boundary was on January 31, 1993, when the Dallas Cowboys handed over the Buffalo Bills at another rate, 52-17, in the big game. In the Super Bowl it was the third consecutive draw of the Bills.

The first match between the winners of the NFL Championship and the American Football League Championship, later known as the Super Bowl I, was played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. It is the same stadium that now hosts USC football, the Los Angeles Rams and several other world-famous events before moving to SoFi Stadium early in the 2020 season.

On 13 February the Super Bowl will feature LVI Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood – the first time the game has been held there.

Read below for a brief history of the Super Bowl in the Los Angeles area.

Super Bowl 2022: What to know about the game

Super Bowl XXVII

The Dallas Cowboys' Troy Eikman (8) returns the ball to Emit Smith (22) against Buffalo Bills during the Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993 at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl 52-17.

(Focus on Sports / Getty Images)

January 31, 1993: The last Super Bowl to be played in the Los Angeles area was between the Cowboys and Bill. Dallas defeated Buffalo 52-17. Troy Aikman had four touchdown passes on his way to the Super Bowl MVP.

Super Bowl XXI

January 25, 1987: It took some time but the New York Giants finally won their first Super Bowl, denying Denver Broncos star John Lloyd an early chance. Phil Sims won the Super Bowl MVP for three touchdown passes. The game was played in Rose Bowl.

Super Bowl XVII

John Riggins, 44, of the Washington Redskins, carries the ball during the Super Bowl XVII against the Miami Dolphins on January 30, 1983 in Pasadena, California. The Redskins beat the Dolphins 27-17.

(Ronald C. Modra / Getty Images)

January 30, 1983: This game was also played at Rose Bowl. The Washington Redskins are trailing John Riggins to score a 43-yard touchdown and run across the Dolphin defense. He will win the Super Bowl MVP and finish with 166 racing yards.

Super Bowl XIV

January 20, 1980: Pittsburgh Steelers beat LA Rams 31-19 in this game. When the game was played at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl, Rams’ home ground was at the Memorial Coliseum. Terry Bradshaw had 309 passing yards and two touchdown passes in the win.

Super Bowl XI

January 9, 1977: The Oakland Raiders dominate the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Fred Biletnikoff made four catches for 79 yards and took the MVP honor. The game was played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Super Bowl VII

The Miami Dolphins 'safety Jake Scott (13) blocked a pass to the Redskins' Charlie Taylor (42) in the 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins in the Super Bowl VII on January 14, 1973 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Scott created two barriers and was named MVP.

(James Flores / Getty Images)

January 14, 1973: History is made in this Super Bowl played at the Memorial Coliseum. The Miami Dolphins defeated the Washington Redskins 14-7 and became the only team in NFL history to finish an entire season unbeaten.

Super Bowl Eye

Green Bay Packers are fielding during the Hall of Fame quarterback Bert Star Super Bowl I, a 35-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on January 15, 1967 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in California.

(James Flores / Getty Images)

January 15, 1967: The first Super Bowl, then known as the NFL-AFL World Championship, is played at the Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The Green Bay Packers, led by Bert Starr, beat the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10.

