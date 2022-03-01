NFL team proposes overtime rule change for regular season, playoffs: report



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Just weeks after the NFL offseason, a team has officially come forward to recommend changes to the current overtime rules.

According to NFL Media , The Indianapolis Colts have proposed a new concept, which will guarantee each team a possession during overtime. The suggestion would be for both the regular season and the playoffs, but to change the rule, 24 out of 32 parties would have to vote for it.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

By the end of March, all 32 teams are expected to gather for the 2022 offseason meetings.

It was only a matter of time before a team brought these concerns to the rest of the NFL.

In the Hall of Fame game, the Raiders, the Jaguars will open the NFL Precision

Later in the season, the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs was a classic match for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bill ages, but it ended with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs taking over the football in extra time. After winning the coin toss, the former Super Bowl MVP created an 8-play 75-yard drive that combined with All-Pro Tight & Travis Kells to raise the Chiefs to 42-36 for an 8-yard TD score. Victory

Arguably, despite having a game of his life, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have a chance to match the TD drive during overtime. The Wyoming product completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns and added 68 yards to the ground.

Now, it will be interesting to see if NFL owners remember that game and decide to vote for change.