NFL team proposes overtime rule change for regular season, playoffs: report

16 seconds ago
Just weeks after the NFL offseason, a team has officially come forward to recommend changes to the current overtime rules.

According to NFL Media, The Indianapolis Colts have proposed a new concept, which will guarantee each team a possession during overtime. The suggestion would be for both the regular season and the playoffs, but to change the rule, 24 out of 32 parties would have to vote for it.

Jonathan Taylor, 28, and Kylen Granson, 83, and Eric Fisher, 79, are returning to the Indianapolis Colts after scoring a 67-yard touchdown run in the second half of the NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, December. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis.

By the end of March, all 32 teams are expected to gather for the 2022 offseason meetings.

It was only a matter of time before a team brought these concerns to the rest of the NFL.

Buffalo Bill's Josh Allen # 17 walks off the field after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Play-off game on January 23, 2022 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

In the Hall of Fame game, the Raiders, the Jaguars will open the NFL Precision

Later in the season, the divisional round of the AFC Playoffs was a classic match for the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bill ages, but it ended with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs taking over the football in extra time. After winning the coin toss, the former Super Bowl MVP created an 8-play 75-yard drive that combined with All-Pro Tight & Travis Kells to raise the Chiefs to 42-36 for an 8-yard TD score. Victory

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs reacted against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022.

Arguably, despite having a game of his life, Bills quarterback Josh Allen didn’t have a chance to match the TD drive during overtime. The Wyoming product completed 27 of 37 passes for 329 yards with four touchdowns and added 68 yards to the ground.

Now, it will be interesting to see if NFL owners remember that game and decide to vote for change.


