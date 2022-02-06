NFL to bolster inclusion policies, probe tanking allegations following Brian Flores lawsuit



NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told teams Saturday that the league would focus on strengthening policies to encourage minority recruitment, especially as head coach, and he promised to investigate the tackling allegations raised by Brian Flores in his discriminatory lawsuit against the NFL.

“We will re-evaluate and review all policies, guidelines and initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion, as they relate to gender.”

The commissioner added that the league’s record on the appointment of minority coaches was “unacceptable”.

The memo came five days after a lawsuit was filed against the Flores League and three other teams over allegations of racist recruitment practices for coaches and general managers, saying the league remained “strong in racism” despite publicly condemning it.

The main way to diversify NFL leadership positions is the two-decade-old Rooney rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for jobs, including head coach and general manager. Despite the rules, the league currently has a black head coach: Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin. There are no black team owners, only a handful of black GMs and relatively few black coordinators in a league where more than 70% of the players are blacks or other ethnic minorities.

Goodell said the league would include in its review “current and former players and coaches, lawyers and outside experts along with other authorities in the region. Our goal is simple: to make our efforts and clubs more effective so that real and tangible results are achieved.”

In a statement, Flores’ attorneys said that while Goodell’s memo was seen as a positive first step in tackling systemic racism in the league, they “suspect it is a public relations conspiracy rather than a real promise of change.”

Flores, who is Black, was sacked as Miami’s coach despite a winning season last month. He named the league and three teams – the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos and the New York Giants – in a class-action lawsuit this week over alleged unfair recruitment practices in the NFL.

After filing the lawsuit, the league said it would defend itself against the claim that it was “without qualifications.” The Dolphins, the Broncos and the Giants have also denied Flores’ allegations.

Goodell took a softer approach to Flores’ demands in his memo.

“We understand the concerns expressed this week by Coach Flores and others. As the legal process moves forward, we will not wait to reevaluate and revise our strategies to ensure it is consistent with our values ​​and with a long-term commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.” The commissioner wrote.

Flores’ most serious allegation is his claim that Dolphin owner Stephen Ross told him he would pay him $ 100,000 for each loss in the first season of coaching because the owner wanted the club to “tank” it so it could pick the top draft. The Dolphins went 5-11 that year; The Cincinnati Bengals took a 2-14 lead and used the No. 1 pick in the quarterback Joe Barrow, who led the team to the Super Bowl this season.

“We also take seriously any issues related to the integrity of NFL games,” Goodell said in the letter. “These issues will be reviewed thoroughly and independently. We hope that these independent experts will receive full support from everyone involved in the league or any member club as this work progresses.”

Ross promised his team’s full cooperation in an investigation Thursday when he described Flores’ allegations as “false, corrupt and defamatory.”

Flores further claims that the Broncos and Giants conducted deceptive interviews, in Denver in 2019 and during the current recruitment cycle in New York. Critics of the Rooney rule have long claimed that many parties had no intention of recruiting minority candidates to comply with the rules by interviewing them.

Shad Khan, owner of the Jacksonville Jaguar, a Pakistani-American, said Saturday, “There’s a lot to do here. I hope it was resolved quickly.” But I think it says a lot about America, frankly, it does something else. “

The Jaguars had two interviews with Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who is Black, for their main coaching job, but talks broke down with him and Jacksonville hired Doug Pederson, the fifth white coach Khan to own as many opportunities as possible. Jaguar.

Attorney Douglas H. Wigdor and John Eleftarakis, who represent Flores, said they doubted Goodell’s memo would lead to meaningful change and called on the court or government agency to appoint a federal monitor to oversee the league.

“For many years, the NFL has been hiding behind the foundations that were supposed to protect the rights of black players and coaches, as well as law enforcement agencies and experts who claim to be independent but are paid by the NFL,” the attorneys said in a statement. “All along, systematic racial prejudice has spread to the front offices of the NFL.”