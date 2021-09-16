NFL Week 2 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

Other Sunday Games

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Buccaneers-13.5 | Total: 52

Tom Brady is not expected to return from a 28-3 deficit this time around. Four seasons have passed since his Super Bowl LI win, but if the Falcons (0-1) couldn’t stop Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Harts from throwing for three touchdown passes last week, they’re definitely the Buicks. (1-0) and Brady, whose cast of receivers is arguably the best in his 22-year career. Oddsmakers expect this to be the biggest mismatch of the weekend, and rightly so. to select: Buccaneers -13.5

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Brown -12.5 | Total: 48

The Browns (0-1) spent all of the off-season preparing for last week’s rematch against the Chiefs – and one run in the AFC Championship – only to fail to keep pace due to self-inflicted mistakes. Whatever disappointment Cleveland has been letting that game slip through his fingers, must find an outlet in the Texans (1-0). Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be out again as he recovers from off-season knee surgery. But the Browns don’t need him to beat the Houston team, which has the roster considered the least talented in the league. Choose: Brown -12.5

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Bear-3 | Total: 45

In Week 1, Bengals rookie receiver Ja’Mar Chase, who had a shaky preseason, reminded everyone that he could actually fulfill his job description and catch a football. He collected five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown against the Vikings. The Bears secondary is arguably their weakest unit, and it allowed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw for 321 yards last week. If the Bears defense allows a similar performance, neither Andy Dalton nor Justin Fields at quarterback will be enough to compensate. to select: Bengal +3

New England Patriots in Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Patriots -5.5 | Total: 43

The Patriots, who were backed by a fourth-quarter rumble from Damien Harris in the red zone, ended a final drive by rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and New England (0-1) fell to Miami, 17-16, last week. The score shouldn’t be that close against the Jets (0-1), who allowed six sacks from their rookie quarterback, Zach Wilson, last week. This week it gets tougher for Wilson to block without a left tackle Mekhi Becton, who is recovering from a dislocated knee. A first-year passerby would start his career 0-2, and even if the jets adjust their safety, it will probably be Wilson. to select: Patriot -5.5

San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: 49ers -3.5 | Total: 50

Eagles quarterback Jalen Harts ran with only one sack, throwing three touchdowns and 265 yards, ending the Falcons’ meager defense. News flash: The 49ers (1-0) are not the Falcons. In a Week 1 victory over Detroit, the San Francisco defense looked like the throttling unit of 2019 again, sacking Jared Goff three times and pressuring him for an interception that was returned for a touchdown. In the opening round in San Francisco, Raheem Mostart had knee surgery at the end of the season, but his replacement Elijah Mitchell played well and should continue to do so. It will be very difficult to pass Hearts’ first true test of 2021. to select: 49ers -3.5

Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Broncos-6 | Total: 45

Urban Meyer began his tenure as NFL coach poorly, losing the Jaguars to a robbed Texan roster. His second outing will only be tougher, as he tries to advise rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence to face a strong Broncos defense led by linebacker Vaughn Miller, who posted two sacks in his return from an ankle injury that left him sidelined in 2020. Denver (1 -0) will be without receiver Jerry Judy, who is expected to miss at least four weeks due to an ankle sprain. But the Broncos’ defense should be able to contribute some scoring of its own against a young passer. to select: Broncos-6