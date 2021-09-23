NFL Week 3 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

After quarterback Andy Dalton sustained a knee injury in a scuffle last week, coach Matt Nagy said rookie Justin Fields would start against the Browns (1-1) on Sunday. Enthusiasm at Fields dominated training camp and preseason, and he could slide as a starter for the Bears (1-1).

He will have to play well to match Brown, who has scored at least 28 points in his first two matches. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry must miss at least three games on injured reserve with a knee injury, and Odell Beckham’s condition is still unclear as he continues to recover from knee surgery. Still, the Browns’ defense can turn a rookie quarterback into a mistake or two. to select: Brown -7.5

Atlanta Falcons in Giants, 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Giants-3 | Total: 48.5

If Saxon Barkley’s limited production continues during the first two weeks (83 rushing yards on 23 carries), Daniel Jones may have a breakthrough against the Falcons (0–2), whose defense has allowed eight passing touchdowns. . Jones must continue to defend the ball, as he did last week, and his receiver cannot miss a touchdown, as Darius Slayton did against Washington last week.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has already thrown three interceptions and it’s clear the Falcons are in rebuilding mode. The Giants (0–2), while still not winning, are expected to compete in the NFC East, so it is reasonable to think that they will be fired for winning at home. But given the Giants’ mistakes and unpredictability with penalties, the Falcons could at least make it competitive. to select: Falcons +3

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., Fox

Row: Cardinals -7.5 | Total: 52

Winning in the NFL is tough. It’s unlikely that first-time NFL coach Urban Meyer and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence—two men who rarely lost in college—would find it easy to secure their first NFL win against the Cardinals (2-0).

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has made an early case for the Most Valuable Player award, placing second in total passing yards (689) and touchdowns (7). Their air raid should continue against the Jaguars (0–2), whose defenses have allowed nearly 300 passing yards in each of their first two matches. Jaguar’s team Twitter account posted this week A message from the mayor who promised, “We’re going to get better.” He didn’t say it would happen this week. to select: Cardinals -7.5

Washington Football Players at the Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m., Fox

Row: Bill-10 | Total: 45.5

It’s not the Giants’ defense that Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke opened fire for 336 yards. Heinke and the football team (1–1) would clash with a Buffalo defense that did not allow an opposing team to throw from within 200 yards. Against the Bills (1-1) and Josh Allen, Washington will struggle to keep pace on the scoreboard. to select: Bill-10