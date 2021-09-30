NFL Week 4 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

Tennessee Titans in the Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Titans -7.5 | Total: 46

Receiver AJ Brown’s hamstring injury may not have easily deterred the Titans (2-1) from winning this game, given the team’s other formidable stars, leaving Derrick Henry and receiver Julio Jones behind. Jets, however, lack such options. Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has thrown seven interceptions in two touchdowns and the Jets (0-3) only ran for more than 100 yards once. A developing defense like Tennessee also needs to be able to fend off an onslaught of jets. to select: Titans -7.5

Kansas City at the Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Line: Kansas City-6 | Total: 54.5

Kansas City (1-2) has suffered back-to-back losses only three times since 2018, making it an unusual field for the perennial Super Bowl contender. Most likely they will return this week against the Eagles (1-2), who thrashed Dallas outright on Monday and faced a short week to prepare.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after being treated for dehydration following Sunday’s game. He will most likely preach the safety of the ball to his team, which scored a total of six turnovers in losses to the Ravens and Chargers. If the Chiefs can fix those issues, their firepower should be too high to respond to the Eagles’ youthful offense. to select: Kansas City-6

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM, CBS

Line: Steelers -6.5 | Total: 45.5

The Steelers’ pedestrian offense has been a problem and is now facing a Packers (2-1) team that is starting to click. Pittsburgh’s quarterback weakness is well documented, but Ben Roethlisberger ranks third in the NFL in passing attempts in large part because the team has yet to rush more than 75 yards in a game this season and Its hedge has given up a lead in the first quarter.

The Steelers (1-2) are hoping outside linebacker TJ Watts (groin) will be available after last week’s loss to the Bengals, but Aaron Rodgers’ output should still exceed the Steelers’ offense. to select: Packers -6.5