NFL Week 5 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

Giants in the Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 PM, Fox

Row: Cowboys-7 | Total: 52

The Cowboys (3-1) could distance themselves from the rest of the NFC East with a win over the Giants (1-3). The historically poor defense since 2020 has turned under first-year Dallas coordinator Dan Quinn, with its disappointing passing defense saved by cornerback Trayvon Diggs’ league-leading five interceptions, and allowing units per game (81). Rushing is sixth in the yard.

Saxon Barkley, however, is the best sprinter ever seen by the Dallas defense, and he returned to form in an overtime win against the Saints in Week 4, when he accounted for 126 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns. More impressively, the Giants won without their two top receivers, Sterling Shepherd and Darius Slayton, who are still suspected with hamstring injuries.

Three of the last five matches between these two divisional rivals have been decided by a single point. Momentum is a real thing, and even though Dallas is the better team, the Giants can make it competitive. to select: Giants +7

Jets (sort of) in the Atlanta Falcons, 9:30 AM, NFL Network

Line: Falcons -3.5 | Total: 44

With matchups the NFL returns to London for the first time since the start of the pandemic, most Americans will sleep in or miss a church service.

This opening meeting between two 1-3 teams is more important for draft positioning than anything else. Last week, the Jets won their first game in overtime against a handicapped Titans team with seven sacks of defense. If this generates pressure on Matt Ryan and the Falcons’ near-first attack, the unit could have another solid outing. Zach Wilson, the Jets’ rookie quarterback, still leads the league in interceptions (8), but he took a major developmental step in last week’s win. If he continues to care for the ball, adds on a deep throw or two, and the defense plays well again, the Jets could start a streak. to select: Jet +3.5

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1 p.m., Fox

Line: Vikings-8 | Total: 49.5

It should have been a bounce-back game for the Vikings (1-3), suffering another one-point loss to a playoff-caliber opponent. The Lions (0-4) have been competitive in every game, but have made so many turnovers at crucial moments that they now seem inevitable. Kirk Cousins ​​suffered a loss at the hands of the Browns last week, when he was sacked twice and hit 10 times. But the Lions don’t have Miles Garrett, and you can guess with confidence that Jared Goff will throw an interception or an interception, giving the Vikings an extra right. to select: Vikings-8