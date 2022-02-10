NFL will oversee investigation of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder



The NFL announced on Wednesday that it would hire an investigator to lead the probe into the alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

Early Wednesday morning, the Commanders said they would hire an outside investigator to look into former team employee Tiffani Johnston’s claims that Snyder allegedly groped her thigh at a team dinner over 10 years ago. She also alleged that the Commanders owner pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back area.

A few hours later, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said the NFL would oversee the investigation, and during commissioner Roger Goodell’s Super Bowl press conference, he reiterated that statement.

“I don’t see any way that a team can do its own investigation of itself,” Goodell said during his time with reporters. “That’s something that we would do. We would do it with an outside expert that would help us come to a conclusion of what the facts are.”

Former employees of Washington first complained about sexual harassment by team executives back in 2020, and the team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm to investigate. The league ended up taking over that probe, and Wilkinson reported her findings to Goodell.

The NFL fined Snyder 10 million, and he temporarily surrendered day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya. Wilkinson’s findings have not been released publicly, and leaders of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have pressed the league to turn over details of that probe.

“Mr Snyder and the NFL must stop hiding the findings from the Wilkinson investigation, comply with the Oversight Committee’s requests, and commit that new allegations will not be swept under the rug,” the committee chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, DN.Y., said in a statement.

Although many former team employees accused Snyder of presiding over a culture that was toxic to women, he had not been personally accused of sexual harassment until last week, when Johnston detailed her allegations against him to Congress. Johnston had declined to participate in Wilkinson’s investigation.

Snyder has denied the allegations, calling them “outright lies.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.