NFL won’t investigate Cowboys for voyeurism after all

14 seconds ago
The Dallas Cowboys have offered a নের 2.4 million confidential settlement after four members of the cheerleading squad accused a senior team executive of vandalism in their locker room while undressing during a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, but the league will not be opened. Incident Investigation.

ESPN first reported allegations of terrorism against the current senior team executive last week, but NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement at the outlet that the situation was considered a club issue.

The allegations of cheerleaders, along with additional allegations of viewership against Richard Dalrymple, the Cowboys’ longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, will not be further investigated because it appears to have been “handled”, McCarthy said.

“The club handled the matter,” McCarthy said.

Dalrymple was accused by a fan of taking “upskirt” photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, daughter of the team’s senior vice president and team owner Jerry Jones, in the Cowboys’ War Room during the 2015 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. By outlet. The fan signed an affidavit stating that he was watching a live stream of the War Room on the team’s website when he stated that he had seen the alleged incident.

Earlier this month, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he did not see any way the team could investigate itself when he spoke of the Washington Commanders’ announcement of an investigation into allegations by team owner Daniel Snyder that former team member Tiffany Johnston had made improper progress.

“I don’t see any way a team can investigate on its own,” Goodell said. “This is something we will do and we will do it with an outside expert who will help us to conclude what happened, what really happened, so we can make the right decision from there. We will take it seriously.”

A Cowboys representative told ESPN that the team thoroughly investigated both incidents and found no evidence of Dalrimple and no evidence that he took pictures or videos of the women. The team did not argue that Dalrymple was using the access to her security key card as the women were changing clothes as they entered the cheerleaders’ locker room, the outlet reported.

Dalrymple, who quietly retired Feb. 2, issued a statement Monday denying both allegations.

“Those who know me, colleagues, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I am about,” Dalrimple said. “I understand the serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The allegations are false. One was accidental and the other did not just happen. Some of the allegations were thoroughly investigated a few years ago, and I have fully cooperated.”

