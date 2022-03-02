Sports

NFL’s competition committee considers changing OT rules

2 days ago
All of the Buffalo Bills in January were another chance to beat Kansas City

Now they are trying to make sure that no NFL team has started offseason as it did.

On Tuesday, after suffering a setback in the AFC divisional round without touching the ball in overtime for more than a month, Bill’s general manager Brandon Bean threw his support behind the league’s proposal to change the rules after the season.

“We’re going to have more than one possession and then you get another possession, one time, like basketball, you play five minutes,” Bean said.

“In baseball, both teams get the top half and the bottom half (of an innings). So a deadline, and I’m just talking about the post-season. That way, both teams must have a chance and probably have more than one possession.”

Bain acknowledged that the league’s competition committee could make multiple proposals during this week’s meeting at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, jokingly being one of 32 teams. No decision is expected this week.

And it’s not just jumping on the current billboard.

Colts coach Frank Reich, a former quarterback who hosted the NFL’s biggest comeback during his tenure at Buffalo, also backed the move. Reich is a first-year committee member and it is unclear what might be included.

“It’s basically something that will guarantee each team a win,” Rich said. “My opinion is that I think both teams have a place to occupy. But I can see both sides of it. You have 60 minutes to win a game, so go win the game. Or play on defense.”

Buffalo Bills head coach Shawn McDermott speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Buffalo Bills head coach Shawn McDermott speaks during a press conference at the NFL Football Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
(AP Photo / Michael Conroy)

The NFL last changed its overtime rules in 2010 after Coin Flip was often accused of determining the winner. Under the current system, starting overtime results in a touchdown or defensive score. The same thing happened with Buffalo.

But if the opening position turns into a field goal, then the opposing team has a chance to tie the score or win the game. These rules apply throughout the season.

And now the Bills want each playoff team to have one last chance.

“I think from what we’ve experienced overall, there’s a better way,” said Bills coach Shawn McDermott. “We’ve got some ideas and I think they’ll help move the game forward. And we’ll see where it goes.”

Open door policy

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Aryans will not close the door on seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady anytime soon.

Just a month after Brady announced his retirement, Aryans has admitted that Brady’s replacement may already be on the list. Tampa Bay drafted Kyle Trusk in the second round last year.

But if Brady changes his mind, the books will welcome him.

“That door never closes. Whenever Tom wants to come back, he comes back,” Arian said.

Would the books be so convenient if Brady wanted to play for another team?

“No,” said Arian. “Bad business.”

Commercial area?

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Bulke is at No. 1 overall for the second year in a row.

He doesn’t need another quarterback after selecting Trevor Lawrence last season and although this year’s college quarterback class is light on Star Power, it has created speculation about a potential trade.

“You’re always open to business,” Balke said. “It’s probably not 100% correct to say we won’t do the shopping. We probably won’t, to say the least. We’ll see if we get something that makes sense to us.”

But it may not be the same kind of seller market Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in 2018 when the No. 3 overall selection was sent to the New York Jets.

“You need a little luck and you need someone to lure a player to the top,” he said. “It was a really heavy quarterback draft, people got to get them so it worked. This year, I don’t know.”

So tall, Sakun?

Giants general manager Joe Schwein says the tough decision is coming because he has financed his team under the pay cap. He may even consider trading the 2018 No. 2 overall pick Saccon Berkeley.

“We’re still working through it, but I’m open to everything, whether it’s a trading player for the player. I’d listen to anyone if it trades a few players,” Schwein said.

“Again, we’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to stay below the pay cap and we don’t have a very good pay cap in health. I’ll be open. “

Over there

A day after league officials announced the Green Bay Packers would play in London in the 2022 season, general manager Brian Guttekunst said the team’s large, loyal fan base was enthusiastic. Green Bay is the only NFL team that has not played a regular-season game in London since the start of the international series in 2007.

“Our fans are excited,” Guttequest said. “I’ve been getting text since the announcement. So the Packers Nation will look strong.”

