NFL’s decision to make Combine little more than TV show is bad idea, NFLPA president JC Tretter says

2 days ago
Cleveland Brown Center and NFLPA President Jesse Trater is not a fan of the NFL, which turns the NFL Combine into a “reality show” and turns away from its real need.

The traitor said New York Times The NFL seems to be more interested in using combines as content on primetime TV to show the league on its network than to do the best for the next generation of players.

File - This December 8, 2019, File Photo, Cleveland Browns Center and NFLPA President Jesse Trater walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland.

(AP Photo / David Richard, file)

The 31-year-old president of the Center Players Association – whose draft prospects are not members because they are not yet league players – has said that TV viewers are not fans of the way the NFLPA treats potential players.

“As it has become a reality TV show, and has moved away from its original need, it has become less and less valuable,” says Trater. Times. “Turning it into a prime time television event, pushing it into the middle of the night, is another example where it’s not for the benefit of the players that they have to go and perform and their draft stock depends on good performance.”

File - In this January 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns center Jesse Trater (64) picks up the ball during the first half of the NFL Wild-Card Play-Off Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh.

(AP Photo / Dawn Wright, file)

As Outkick Contributors Pro Football Dock reports, many players choose to avoid combines for Pro Day at their respective schools. Over the years, top QBs have stalled in school showcases, but some have avoided combined medical assessments because it’s the only place to do NFL physicals.

The NFLPA has long opposed combines and told players that they should avoid it without hesitation, but very few players do.

As much as unions, agents and players may dislike Combine, players still hope that they can perform well enough to improve their draft stock and that the league must watch those efforts on TV.

Maybe with Some changes and head coaches avoiding events – such as Rams ‘Sean McVay and 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan – people will notice. McVeigh still seems to be sending some staff when it is reported that Shanahan and his staff will not be present.

Shawn McVeigh, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, speaks to the media during the practice of Super Bowl LVI at Lutheran University in California on February 11, 2022 at Thousand Oaks in California.

(Kevark Gensengian / Getty Images)

In the Rams case, McVeigh said the team has found new ways to use the data that leagues and schools send them and uses their time more efficiently during the drafting process – Combine does not usually contribute by physical exclusion, he said.

